Acclaimed rodeo clown Slim Pickens and cowgirl and trick rider Mabel Strickland will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF) late this summer, Induction Committee Chair Dr. Ken MacRae recently announced. MacRae added that, given the historic cancellation of this year’s Ellensburg Rodeo, the ERHOF induction will be much different from the past.
Slim Pickens and Mabel Strickland are both deceased. Pickens is being inducted into ERHOF’s “Participant” category while Strickland is being inducted as both a Participant and a “National Competitor.”
Kingsburg, California’s Slim Pickens (1919-1983) was a talented post-World War II rodeo clown who worked the Ellensburg Rodeo from 1947-50 and returned for the 1955 rodeo. Known for his arena antics and his white mule “Judy,” Pickens also donned full Spanish matador attire to fight the bulls and protect thrown bull riders. Pickens made many friends in Ellensburg and developed a devoted following among Northwest rodeo fans.
Mabel Strickland (1897-1976) was a highly respected rodeo cowgirl who competed in Ellensburg in 1926 and 1928-30 in roping, bronc riding, and track racing events; she won the 1930 Ellensburg Rodeo women’s relay race. A native of Walla Walla, Strickland was Pendleton Roundup Queen and also performed as a trick rider. She and her husband Hugh, an Idaho bronc rider, bulldogger, and roper, traveled the rodeo road together in the early days of the sport.
Interestingly, Strickland and Pickens both went on to Hollywood movie careers. Mabel utilized her skills on horseback to work as a stunt woman and appear in several 1930s Westerns, including Bing Crosby’s “Rhythm on the Range” (1936). Pickens became a talented actor who played rural characters in scores of mid-20h century television shows and feature movies, including “Major Dundee” (1965, with Charlton Heston) “The Cowboys” (1972, with John Wayne), “Blazing Saddles” (1974), and “Dr. Strangelove” (1964).
“The fascinating histories of Mabel Strickland and Slim Pickens take us back to our rodeo’s ‘golden age’,” ERHOF historian Michael Allen noted. “As the Ellensburg Rodeo approaches its 2023 100th anniversary celebration, it is fun to recall our early history and spotlight some of the colorful characters who have appeared in the Ellensburg Rodeo arena in the distant past.”
Both Strickland and Pickens are inductees to the National Cowboy Hall of Fame; Strickland is also a National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee.
The 2020 pandemic and cancellation of the Ellensburg Rodeo have created an unparalleled situation for ERHOF. ERHOF President Joel Smith stated the Hall of Fame’s goal is to induct Pickens and Strickland at a late summer event in compliance with Washington state’s Phase III or IV rules for social gatherings. There is the possibility of a virtual induction. Specifics about the 2020 ERHOF induction will appear in the Daily Record and on social media.
Keeping in line with the cancellation of the rodeo and public health mandates, ERHOF has cancelled its annual CWU induction banquet and art auction and postponed its Whisky Tasting fundraiser. ERHOF plans to continue fundraising to sustain its museum displays and activities.
As reported in the Daily Record, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has leased the old Downtown Pharmacy from the Clymer Museum and transformed it into a beautiful new museum that is part of the Western Culture and Art Center complex. The Western Culture and Art Center is home to ERHOF, the Clymer Museum and Gallery, and the Western Art Association. ERHOF stores its valuable 350-cubic foot collection of historic rodeo records, publications, clothing, ephemera, and art in the WCAC’s spacious, remodeled upstairs.
In helping to create the Western Culture and Art Center, ERHOF has achieved its longtime goal of establishing a permanent museum of rodeo history in Ellensburg. ERHOF President Joel Smith gives much credit to ERHOF’s longtime community supporters and donors for achieving this goal.
