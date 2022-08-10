Moses Lake Police Department K9/retired Chief will be among the K9 unit representatives around the country honored by the Ellensburg Rodeo on Sept. 2 as part of Patriot Night. Chief was shot in the head by an alleged robber, just before the assailant was killed by police.
Courtesy photo
Chief and his handler officer Nick Stewart of the Moses Lake Police Department.
Courtesy photo
Patriot Night has always been a big part of the Ellensburg Rodeo. This year the rodeo will recognize Project K9 Hero and all K9’s and their handlers that have served in the line of duty.
The sport of rodeo is a different breed of cat in the sports world in that rodeo committees hold a eulogy as part of the opening ceremonies, then reach out above and beyond simply playing of the national anthem.
It is as much a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo tradition that arena announcer Justin McKee ask the crowd at every performance, “Are you proud to be American?” as it is seeing world-class cowboys rise to the occasion. The response is always a thunderous applause.
With that in mind, the Ellensburg Rodeo pays tribute to America’s service men and women, to first responders, to law enforcement for their contributions to a way of life each year.
This year’s Patriot Night dedication takes that thanks one step farther, paying tribute to the four-legged heroes serving in both the military and nation’s law enforcement agencies keeping Americans safe, both home and abroad. As part of the 99th year of the Ellensburg Rodeo, Patriot Night in Ellensburg goes out to Project K9 Hero — to the K9’s and their handlers that have served in the line of duty.
“It’s a big deal. We want to honor all K9 heroes worldwide, military and police,” Patriot Night/National Anthem chairman Jon Morrow said. “Rodeo is one of the last real patriotic sports out there. We want to honor that and we want to honor these K9 heroes that helped protect this country.”
As part of the ceremony on Sept. 2, they have invited Project K9 Hero co-founder Jason Johnson to participate. Johnson was former U.S. Army soldier founded Project K9 Hero in 2016.
The vision of this national charity is to ensure the best quality and care for service animals that have retired out of service. To ensure each K9 Hero is rewarded with health and the way of life that they deserve for their service, and to help cover or offset all medical, food, and end of duty costs.
The night also will honor one of Central Washington’s own in former Moses Lake Police Department K9 unit service dog/retired Chief.
Chief’s story went viral after the German shepherd was shot in the head by an alleged robber, just before the assailant was killed by police. When Chief walked out of Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, having lost an eye, his head was held high. He was ready to go home, having survived a brutal attack in the line of duty. When an officer is injured in the line of duty, fellow officers will always be there — human or dog. As they walked out of the medical facility, Chief and his handler officer Nick Stewart were met by that crowd of officers, deputies and community members clapping as Chief walked to the car.
“I’m overwhelmed with how supportive everybody’s been. I mean friends, family, co-workers, people I’ve never met, other law enforcement I’ve never met,” Stewart told the Spokane Spokesman-Review at the time.
“It’s neat to honor Chief, who became world famous because of the injury. I think it’s interesting that he’s from Grant County in our region,” Morrow said. “We have one that’s world famous right next door.
“His handler (Stewart) and the veterinarian that performed the surgery that saved his life will be here, as well. The K9’s and their handlers need to be recognized as true patriots, who serve and protect in the line of duty and it’s an honor for the Ellensburg Rodeo to recognize these dogs and the men and women that serve in our police force and the military.”