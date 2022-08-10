Support Local Journalism


The sport of rodeo is a different breed of cat in the sports world in that rodeo committees hold a eulogy as part of the opening ceremonies, then reach out above and beyond simply playing of the national anthem.

It is as much a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo tradition that arena announcer Justin McKee ask the crowd at every performance, “Are you proud to be American?” as it is seeing world-class cowboys rise to the occasion. The response is always a thunderous applause.

Rodney Harwood