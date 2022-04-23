As the story goes, on March 23, 1922, the Ellensburg Evening Record reported “38 members of the Rotary Club of Yakima will arrive on a special rail car and will be met by representatives of the Rotary clubs of Seattle to assist in forming a Rotary club in Ellensburg.”
So it began, the history of Rotary in Kittitas County was born. The Ellensburg club was chartered on April 1, 1922, as the third Rotary Club in Central Washington and the 214th club in Rotary International, according to long-time member Corwin King.
The original Noon club had 22 members, including George Black, who was its first president and was also the president of the Washington State Normal School (Central Washington University).
As history would have it, Rotary and the Rodeo go hand in hand in Ellensburg history. As one of its first projects, original club set out to find a permanent location for the Kittitas County Fair and Ellensburg Rodeo.
Rotarians were on the Parks and Fairgrounds Committee that arranged for the purchase of the current fair and rodeo grounds, and they worked to prepare the grounds for the first rodeo in 1923.
To say the rest is history is an understatement. The Noon club celebrates its 100th anniversary of community service this year and the Ellensburg Rodeo, which was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of that first rodeo next year.
The Noon group started Rotary in Kittitas County provided the road map for others to follow, groups like the Morning (2001), Upper County (2002) and Downtown (2016) clubs have developed their own community service programs.
“We all trace our roots of Rotary in Kittitas County to the Ellensburg Noon club,” said Kittitas County Historical Director Sadie Thayer, who has been involved in the Morning group since 2013.
“Our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ so we tend to all work together. All four clubs have separate pet projects, but we work together on a lot of joint projects. Our committees are very close, supporting one another. Club members go to each other’s events in support.”
Rotarians have helped with the Rodeo Kick Off Breakfast, the Operation Harvest annual food drive, the community Thanksgiving Dinner and Christmas Basket program, as well as the clean-up of litter along the I-90 Ellensburg exits for years.
Some of the original projects included the renovation of the city golf course (Ellensburg Golf and Country Club) in the 1940s, the establishment of Rotary Park along the Yakima River, the building of Camp Illahee for the Campfire Girls in the 1950s, and more recently the Rotary Pavilion in downtown, West Ellensburg Park, Irene Rinehart Park, and the Rotary Plaza at the Kittitas County Library.
The Morning club has been in existence for nearly 22 years. Some of its earliest projects include Polio Plus, Kittitas County 4-H livestock sale (since 2002), the International Youth Exchange Program, which it partnered with the Noon club (2002-2012), the American Cancer Society Relay for Life (2004-2012), to name a few.
It is also involved in a number of youth projects like youth soccer fields at Rotary Park where they planted trees, the Susan G. Koman Foundation, the Rotary Park Little League baseball field scorer’s tower, and team sponsorship for the Kittitas Valley Junior Soccer Association.
“Our ultimate goal is to give back to the community,” Thayer said. “One of our big projects with the Morning club is Circle the City, which is the network of trails. We do trail enhancement to get help get people out to enjoy the trail spaces.
“We did the signs out along Irene Rinehart. We were involved with the Military Recognition Stones placed along the Circle the City trail system near North Alder Park. They are beautiful stones and a nice recognition.”
The Ellensburg Downtown Rotary Club is the newest organization in town, which was chartered in 2016 with 24 members.
It has been active in developing such programs like Ouch-Less ER room for children at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Holiday Food and Gift Baskets, Operation Purple Camp for military dependents at the Lazy F Camp, FISH Food Bank support, Rotary Operation Harvest food drive, Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner and much more.
“One of the greatest things about Rotary is giving back to the community,” Thayer said. “It does make Rotary special because it’s such an active service club.
“It gives so much of itself back to the community in ways that people don’t often recognize. There are so many projects that members do; so many micro-service projects, that sometimes go unnoticed, but are so appreciated within the community. Anything from putting in wheelchair ramps to flower beds downtown. Anything we can do to help, really.”
Rotary doesn’t stop at the city limits, King said. The commitment applies not just to the community, but to the nation and the world.
Ellensburg Rotarians have traveled to Africa, South America, and Asia on medical missions and educational projects. They have raised money to fight polio, hunger, illiteracy, and poverty.
“They are ordinary people who, together, are able to do extraordinary things. We have 100 years in our county, and we look forward to more of the same in the next century,” King said.