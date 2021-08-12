Ellensburg Rodeo queen Cora Clift and princess Clara Van Orman sat in the shade at a picnic table just outside the rodeo office Wednesday afternoon.
Their experiences on the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court have been a whirlwind of emotions with great highs and an extreme test of patience and perseverance to say the least. They became the first Royal Court in history to be retained as a group after the global pandemic health restrictions wiped out their entire 2020 schedule. The board of directors brought them back this year.
As a result of staying the course, they were rewarded by being the only Royal Court in history to take part in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony this summer when the Ellensburg Rodeo was ushered in with the Class of 2020.
“It was so much fun and we’re so thankful the board invited us to go with them,” Clift said. “We met so many famous people in the rodeo world, like George Taylor, who is the CEO of the PRCA.
“At the induction, I don’t think it really started to sink in until we were right there. It was such an honor that we were there with all these great people. It was amazing.”
Van Orman had passed her National Council Licensure Examination to receive her BSN-RN degree in the middle of the pandemic. But to sit in Colorado Springs with the Ellensburg Rodeo contingent was well worth the wait, she said.
“I just couldn’t believe the monumental statue at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Museum. It made it real and that we were there,” she said. “It was amazing to walk through the museum and see all the history that was all around in that building.
“Then to see our display case with our items that we’ve seen and grown up with all our lives with this other history was amazing.”
They met Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney and a slew of others they have been following on social media. The personal greeting made it all that more valid.
It has been a full schedule all summer with rodeos in Toppenish, Moses Lake, Cle Elum and Omak. The hometown rodeo is rapidly approaching, as well as Pendleton. They have participated in parades, grand entries, civic events representing Ellensburg and one of the top 10 rodeos in the world.
“That’s one thing I’ve noticed when I say I’m from Ellensburg. Everybody always says, ‘You’re from Ellensburg? We want to come to your rodeo,’” Clift said with a sense of hometown pride. “The rodeo brings the community together.”
One of the things that has come full circle is the autographs they find themselves signing. It wasn’t all that long ago when they were the wide-eyed little girls shuffling up to the Royal Court for a signature. Clift and Van Orman take the responsibility of being a role model seriously they said.
“As a little kid, I made my parents stay afterward at every single rodeo so that we could go get autographs,” Van Orman said. “We had to be there before the grand entry so that I could see the Royal Court. That was probably the most exhilarating for me.
“To see the girls up close. They were celebrities in my eyes and it was big deal. So, to have this dream for such a long time and now be able to be that for a little girl is pretty special.”
At the Royal Court coronation back in 2020, they were asked what Western heritage means to them.
It might have been an inkling of what was to come with great heartache and despair with the rodeo cancellation, walking through an empty arena wondering if it would ever be full again. Part of that Western heritage, they said, is to walk through those discouraging times and come out the other side as better people as a result.
Clift and Van Orman represent not only the Ellensburg Rodeo, which is now a part of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, but the community with its history of pitching in to make it one of the best stops on the PRCA calendar.
They have in fact become the young women they idolized as little girls and they are passing that proud heritage forward to future generations along the way.