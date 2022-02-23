With the addition of Ida Nason Aronica Elementary, the Ellensburg School District had to re-evaluate it’s attendance zoning. This re-evaluation was also the result of the nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. These changes target the four elementary schools directly.
In early November, the Attendance Zone Committee was formed to investigate ways the school district could redraw the attendance zones. The ATZ was made up of members of the community, board members and superintendent Jinger Haberer. Anyone who applied to be on the ATZ was accepted.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, the committee will present its recommendations to the Ellensburg School Board for approval.
This is a large but necessary change to the transportation system for the district. The ATZ’s findings show that in order to keep the same schedule as the current transportation system, the district would have to hire 5-6 new bus drivers. This would be next to impossible as every district in the county, state and country has been facing bus driver shortages.
The changes will eliminate the need for a transfer station, and the committee believes it should shorten the time spent on buses for most students.
The district promises that all elementary schools will provide the same level of education, although they will also have different cultures and themes. Families can request their students be moved to a different attendance zone, although requests will have to meet certain criteria.
Transfer requests will be prioritized based on five steps. The highest priority will be district employees transferring their students to the school where the work. Then siblings of students who have to attend outside their zone for special needs care. Next is simply labeled as hardships. Finally any in-district student who requests a transfer gets priority over any student new to the district.
The boundary lines for each zone were designed along main roads and natural landmarks when possible, balancing low-income areas across the four schools.
These changes will come into affect at the start of the 2022-23 school year. The districts said that an enrollment webpage will be made available hopefully by the end of February or early March.