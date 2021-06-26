The Ellensburg School board voted Wednesday night to extend the contract of superintendent Jinger Haberer.
Haberer will receive a 10% raise. School Board member Dan Shissler said Haberer did not take a salary increase the previous year. In 2019, Haberer made $155,000, according to information posted on the govsalaries.com website.
“I’d like to say that if you take a look at districts around us, our superintendent has always been at the lower end of the pay scale,” said board member Tosha Woods.
Board members expressed satisfaction with Haberer’s performance as superintendent.
“She has gone above and beyond and put us in a position of strength,” Woods said. “I believe she is very deserving of this raise.”
The board received updates on the districts three elementary school building projects — Mount Stuart Elementary School, Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School and the Lincoln Elementary School renovation from Damon Gardella project manager OAC Services.
Gardella reported that Mount Stuart is on target for substantial completion and a certificate of occupancy by Aug. 15.
“We will have a certificate of occupancy, which will essentially allow business to take place in the school,” Gardella said.
He said the two classrooms the district decided to add to the structure will not be ready by that date.
Ida Nason Aronica is on schedule to be completed by Oct. 7, with a certificate of occupancy issued and student moving from Lincoln starting on Oct. 8.
“The plan is to do a long push through a weekend move, hopefully do a Friday-Monday and get everything up into it and have that school prepared and ready for teaching to start taking place in person in classrooms on the 12th, Gardella said.
Haberer said there have been discussions about how to account for those instruction days for Lincoln students but nothing has yet been resolved.
Gardella said the Lincoln project underwent to the state-required value engineering process, which lead to a reduction of more than $500,000 in cost.
Shissler asked about the rise in the prices of construction materials. The district was able to purchase materials ahead of time for Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Arnica and avoid the spike in costs, but not so with Lincoln.
“It’s no secret that building materials are very high right now and the contractor has been struggling with that,” Gardella said.
At the moment, though, Gardella said the burden is falling on the contractor, not the district.
“There are risks in construction,” Gardella said. “Sometimes that risk falls on owners and sometimes that risk falls on contractors and this just happens to to one of those times where the contractors are kind of at a lot of risk right now.”