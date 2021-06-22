The Ellensburg School Board Monday night appointed Jonathon Henderson to fill the vacancy on the board created by the resignation of Dan Shissler.
Henderson is the associate director of research in the Institutional Effectiveness Department at Central Washington University. He also has a child entering kindergarten this fall.
With a child starting the school system, Henderson said he was motivated to apply for the position to “ensure Ellensburg maintains its high standards.”
He also reflected on his personal school experiences.
“I didn’t have the greatest school experience,” Henderson said. “I dropped out of high school and got my GED.”
Henderson went on to get a bachelor of science, political science, a masters of science, conflict and dispute resolution, and a Ph.D. in education, critical and socio-cultural studies, all at the University of Oregon.
The board received six applications for the vacant position. Five of the six were interviewed (one did not participate) via Zoom. Each candidate was asked 11 questions and then given the opportunity to ask questions of the board. Each interview took at least a half hour.
The vote to appoint Henderson was unanimous.
The other applicants were:
• Sol Neely, director of composition and associate professor of English, Heritage University.
• Sigrid M. Davison, associate director of Diversity and Inclusion, Central Washington University.
• Kye Gibb, currently in teaching program at Western Governor’s University
• Rob Lowery, director of radio service and integrated community, Central Washington University Public Affairs
• Joshua M. Pearson, did not provide biographical information or participate in the interviews.
Board members commented on the extensive professional backgrounds, accomplishments and personal experiences of all the applicants.
“The board is in a great spot to be in,” Jason White, school board president, said. “These are amazing applicants. It is exciting to see such very qualified people apply and seek to join the board.”
Henderson will serve the remaining two years on this seat, with the next election slated for 2023.