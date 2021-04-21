The decision on returning secondary-level students to school in full is being made by the Ellensburg School Board at 6 o’clock tonight. The Zoom meeting is open to the public.
The choices are to bring secondary students back in full on April 26 or May 3, although there are some students and families who don’t want to return in full at all, as it would be another major change students have to overcome, and there is only a month and a half left of the school year.
ESD superintendent Jinger Haberer told the Daily Record on Tuesday that she is planning to recommend that the board votes to start transitioning students into the five-day schedule May 3.
Although the board approved the return date of April 26 for secondary students during its meeting March 31, it still needed to be ratified by the Ellensburg Educators Association (EEA) — the teachers union in Ellensburg.
The EEA was not happy with the April 26 deadline because teachers were not as prepared as they could be, and were worried the transition would not be a smooth one. Teachers at the secondary level are not ready to return to this schedule because they were never sure of an actual start date, which is needed to start preparations.
“We just want it to work well the first time,” EEA president Donna Grassel said. “We don’t want to get into it and then have to make more changes. We are trying to work out the issues, take care of any foreseeable problems and make sure we get it right when we open.”
They still won’t have a start date until after the board votes in the meeting tonight. If it votes to start April 26, that will give teachers and staff less than a week to create schedules and organize everything in a way that will still follow coronavirus guidelines.
Board member Tosha Woods said Monday there was no confusion about the start date until the union got involved and started negotiations.
“Being on the school board I have a duty to do what is best for our students, our student’s learning and for our entire community,” board president Jason White said at Monday’s meeting. “Board, I feel for the teachers right now, I really do, because they are conflicted about what is best for their students. Some have misinformation, and they have reason to question their union leadership.”
Board member Dan Shissler along with White said they believe secondary schools should open April 26, because it is best for the students, the teachers and the community.
White said teachers have had not just the four weeks since March 31 to prepare, but the last 13 months since the start of the pandemic.
Grassel told the Daily Record teachers have not had this much time because the possibility of moving to a five-day in-person schedule was not something teachers thought would happen in the 2020-21 school year because it was not in the memorandum of understanding created by the district for the year.
The memorandum details the working conditions of teachers and had to be made specifically for a pandemic year. According to Grassel, bringing all students back would go against this memorandum.
Another reason teachers and the district are unprepared for bringing all secondary students back on the 26th is because they have spent the last few weeks working to bring all elementary students back, and haven’t had the time to plan for the older ones.
Morgan Middle School principal Michelle Bibich said she could have everything ready by the 26th, but she would have to have her counselors work overtime to create schedules that worked.
“I promise you, we’re ready,” Bibich told the board during the Monday meeting. “I don’t believe I can get my counselors enough time to get those schedules changed, get all that communication out and have two days of asynchronous time, in the next two days when Wednesday is a non-student day in the building. I wish you could understand how much work has gone into preparing for this.”
Student mental health is a large factor in the decision of when to start bringing them back five days a week. At the start of the special board meeting on Monday, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott stated he has seen a 100% increase in mental health calls during the 2020-21 school year. He can’t say what the cause of these cases is, but these were the facts he had.
If there is one thing everyone seemed to agree on regarding the negotiations, it’s that they all want what is best for students, their education, and their mental health. What people disagree on is what the best way to help the students is.
The district surveyed the parents of the district and the results showed that of the 985 parents served, 71% wanted to have all students back in school, while 29% wanted to stay in hybrid.
“Polls taken by teachers of students suggested that many students were not in favor of returning to a five-day-a-week model,” Haberer said at the Monday meeting. “At the high school there were concerns about how changes to a school schedule this late in the year could impact the academic performance of students and of course, gaining the necessary level of credits. Also, some students have jobs they may have to quit if they go back to a five-day-a-week model.”
Many people, such as school board president White and board member Shissler, believe the best thing for students was to bring them back in full as soon as possible.
“My concern is the students and the social and emotional aspects that are going on,” Shissler said. “It would be a huge benefit to try and approach normalcy, because normalcy is what we usually think of as supporting, especially with kids who are having trouble. Being in school, having them in school gives them routine, gives them something that they can count on. Interacting with people, we are finding out more and more, is essential to our well-being.”
However, many students, counselors and teachers who spoke during public comment stated routine was extremely helpful to a student’s metal health, which is why they should keep the routine of a hybrid schedule that has been used by the district for the last seven months.
“What I am hearing from students about the decision to return to school is bothersome,” EHS counselor Courtney Schrader said during public comment on Monday. “They feel like they are not being heard. The students I have talked to say they can’t handle coming back to school because they’ve finally found a silver lining in all of this. They are involved in pre-apprenticeship programs, they’re working in future fields they’re getting their feet in the door. Some are working to keep food on the table because we are in a pandemic, things are going on within families that don’t normally.”
Grassel said the workload schools are facing in preparing for this is massive, but that bringing students back in full would be like starting a new year of school all over, six weeks before summer vacation.
“There have been so many changes over the course of the last 14 months,” Grassel said. “If we are going to undergo one more change, and there is a significant number of families and students that don’t want that change to happen, but if we are going forward with it we need to get it right so that it’s not just constant chaos from now until the end of the year.”