Construction of the new Mount Stuart Elementary School is to proceed as planned during the coronavirus outbreak.
The state has declared that all education-related construction falls under essential services, so the outbreak shouldn’t affect the construction timeline for the Mount Stuart, as well as Lincoln renovations and the currently unnamed elementary school. This is according to ESD executive director of business services, Brian Aiken.
He said there has been a slight delay, however it does not seem to be related to the virus. Construction is currently on hold, waiting for paperwork to come in from the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and “local processes.”
“We are hoping to have the go ahead by the end of April,” Aiken said. “It’s not a result of the coronavirus. Our contractor and our sub-contractors all have agreed to continue to work, and they all have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.”
The district wants to make sure it follows all the rules for these projects, and Aiken said he believes the city is working to ensure the begin construction soon.
Garco Construction has already been selected as the general contractor and construction manager for the new elementary school and the Mount Stuart replacement school. In the school board meeting last week, they were approved by the board to manage the Lincoln Elementary School project as well.