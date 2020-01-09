The Ellensburg School District Education Foundation is hosting its ninth annual fundraiser, a Super Bowl Warm-Up Party, from 5;30 to 9 p.m., Jan. 31 in the Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
The evening includes a silent auction, Fund-a-Need, dinner catered by Ellensburg Pasta Company, and games with prizes.
All proceeds support grants to Ellensburg School District teachers and staff. Tickets are $25 and available online at esdef.net/annual-event-tickets. Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Ellensburg Education Foundation 2019-2020 projects include awarding mini-grants to teachers and staff to support student success, offering grant writing classes to Ellensburg School District staff, organizing a unified scholarship application and scholarship fair, maintaining a “Caring Cupboard” fund to provide for emergency student needs, and organizing the Kittitas County Youth Awards program.
During the 2019-20 school year, the Foundation provided over $16,000 in mini-grants to support: coding instruction; sound equipment for the Pep Band; socio-emotional curriculum; English learner family nights; a Purposeful Plan and Learn speaker; and books for early learners and elementary school students.
Every year, the Foundation organizes a “Unified Scholarship” Program and Scholarship Fair. This program enables seniors to complete one application for approximately 20 scholarships. At the Scholarship Fair, students and parents have the opportunity to meet with organizations and individuals offering scholarships.
In 2014, the Foundation organized Caring Cupboard to quickly meet students’ needs. Caring Cupboard continues to help students succeed in school by providing basic items that every student needs for success. Items include clothing, school supplies, fees and personal items. Principals and school counselors identify needs and determine that other sources of funding are not available. Needs include graphing calculators, boots, PE shoes, coats, winter hats, gloves, shoes, clothing, and hygiene packs. Since its inception Caring Cupboard has distributed nearly $17,000 for clothing, student supplies, and eye exams and new glasses.
Organized in 2001, board members include Jesus Baldovinos, Tor Blaisdell, Tara Brown, Amy Cziske, Michele Cawley, Deborah Gauck, Mary Gordon, Jinger Haberer, Cara Marrs, Mike McCloskey, Lowell Murphree, Noreen Norfleet, Brandon Robertson, Maureen Rust and Dick Wedin. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Tor Blaisdell at (509) 607-0217.
Event sponsors include: Bivens and Wilson, PS, Campus U-Tote-Em, Cashmere Valley Bank, Center Point Realty, Edward Jones, Empowered Fitness Training, Evergreen Home Mortgage, Grebb, Johnson, Reed and Wachsmith, LLC, Dan Hiersche, MD, Kirkham Law Office, PLLC, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Pearl Street Books and Gifts, Scott E. Pernaa, Certified Public Accountant, Perteet, John L. Scott Realty, TJ’s Bulldozing and Windermere Realty.