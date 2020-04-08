As students and parents settle into the new reality that is homeschooling for the rest of the academic year, the Ellensburg School District is working through new methods to fulfill the need of families who rely on the school’s free lunch program.
The ESD began its school route distribution program Monday, with seven buses following separate routes to distribute the bagged meals, which consist of both a breakfast and a lunch for students. The district is continuing the meal distribution program at Morgan Middle School and has also expanded the program to Mount Stuart Elementary. ESD Food Service Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield said the district is providing approximately 500 of the bags per day through the program.
Epstein-Solfield said the routes were determined by a combination of factors. A survey was sent out to parents asking what their preferences on the program would be, but she said it received limited responses.
“I think part of it probably is families are just getting inundated right now with requests for information and Zoom meetings and curriculum packets,” she said. “We weren’t too surprised that we didn’t get too great of a response.”
Working with the district’s transportation director, Epstein-Solfield said the seven routes were determined to best serve students in need, and that the district worked with the city of Ellensburg to ensure that one route made a stop at Rotary Park to help distribute the sacks. She said the site was chosen due to its popularity with the neighborhoods in West Ellensburg during the summer lunch program.
“We do have a bus over there and we’ve been working with the city,” she said. “They are willing to support our program as long as we follow their guidelines with social distancing, not using the facilities and not encouraging any form of congregation like picnics.”
Epstein-Solfield said the program is being staffed by a combination of the district’s foodservice workers and other district employees such as paraeducators, playground monitors and cafeteria supervisors. So far, she said staffing levels have been adequate to the point where they have not needed to utilize outside volunteers for the program.
“The principals have been working with their staff, letting them know they can help us to get some of their work hours fulfilled,” she said. “In general, we haven’t had a problem filling those roles. If anything, we’ve had an abundance of people wanting to step in and help.”
CHANGING DYNAMICS
With the rapidly changing social dynamics due to the pandemic, there have been challenges to the program during its rollout. Epstein-Solfield said supply chain logistics have made ordering specific food items difficult on a weekly basis, and that she has had to adjust her menu plans in order to satisfy USDA requirements on balanced meal structures.
“I might plan a menu this week for next week, but by the time I get to place my order the items that I want that are typically there might not be,” she said. “I can usually find a substitute that meets the federal guidelines. Every week is a little different, and the suppliers are having the same problems that we are because it’s dependent on the national distributors. Everyone’s pretty much looking for the same products at this point, which are individually wrapped shelf-stable items, bags, sacks and things to put the food into.”
Determining the number of meals necessary for each route and distribution point has also been a challenge. Due to the limited responses to the parent survey sent out by the district, Epstein-Solfield said the program has had to guestimate how many meals are necessary to send out on each bus route as the program has gotten started.
“This week is really a trial and error process for us in a lot of ways,” she said. “We did our best to guess these first couple of days. Based on feedback we’ve gotten from people who have come through the sites, the helpers we have at each site and the bus drivers, we’ve kind of adjusted the numbers.”
Epstein-Solfield said they are expecting the numbers to grow in general as the pandemic continues and as more word gets out about the program. For the most part, she said the district been able to meet the needs of the community as the new changes have been rolled out.
“If for some reason someone shows up to a site and they ran out of meals, we can always direct them to the next closest site,” she said. “It’s not necessarily ideal, but we haven’t run out of food. It’s just a matter of shuffling it around.”
During a teleconference with the state, Epstein-Solfield said it estimated that the federal school lunch program is running at 30% less than average statewide participation. She said it is clear that some families are falling through the cracks of the program, and that there are limited amounts of volunteers available to deliver meals to the homes of families who have special circumstances that prohibit them from being able to access set distribution points. In order to utilize that option, she said families must work with their school counselors or principals or reach out to her at the food services department.
“We’re certainly open to it, and we will know a lot more after this first week if there are any big gaps that we still need to fill,” she said. “Part of the problem with making the program too big and servicing too much of the community is that if more people start to get sick in our community, in my department or in my school district, it would be harder and harder for us to maintain it. We’re trying to find a balance between getting to most people but also still working within the confines of the future with the pandemic, knowing that things could change in terms of able bodies and food supplies. We’re trying to keep it at a manageable level and not get too ambitious, because it might not be something we’ll be able to maintain in the long term.”