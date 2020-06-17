The coronavirus outbreak will still be a problem when students come back to school in the fall, so the Ellensburg School District is considering three different methods of returning to class in September.
The first model is the bring everyone back to the classroom setting. This is what it sounds like, with all students returning to class in the fall, with minor changes being made for the safety of students.
Model 2 is a hybrid. Students will be separated into two groups, “A” and “B,” likely by alphabetical order. Students in group “A” will go to class Mondays and Thursdays, while group “B” students will have Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will likely be online.
The final plan is distance learning “2.0,” a version of the distance learning students were using this year, that has been improved through the districts experience with the medium. This option will be used if the state requires it and will be available for any family uncomfortable with sending its children to school during a pandemic.
Each model has its own pros and cons, according to district officials. Model 1 would be the best way for students to learn, but is also the largest risk to students, staff and all of Ellensburg. The district would have to abide by CDC guidelines, the most difficult of which would be maintaining a distance of six feet between all students and staff. This is something the district guideline plan stated as “nearly impossible.” Model 2 has less risk, but it wouldn’t be as effective at teaching students, and would be relatively more complicated.
People can see the different models laid out by the district at https://www.esd401.org/uploaded/District/Superintendent/Update/ESD_Update_Retirement_Celebrations_,_Plans_for_Next_Year_(1).pdf.
The school board will make a decision on which model to use June 24. However, if the board doesn’t feel comfortable making a decision at this time for any reason, the final decision can be postponed. It is also possible the board will change its decision later in the year if circumstances change.
“It is difficult, because everything keeps changing day to day,” said board president Tosha Woods. “With everything going on in life right now, I would say the best you can plan for is a plan with flexibility.”
The board will make its decision based off information gathered from a committee that has studied focus group reactions to the different plans. There have been three focus group demographics; students, parents and district staff. The committee will be made up of people who have taken part in the focus groups, and who have shown interest in becoming a part of the committee.
Superintendent Jinger Haberer said the committee is going to be around 50 people who were in the focus groups. They chose people from the focus groups because they wanted people who have had the discussions and heard the reasoning behind each plan.
The meeting on June 24 will have Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson in attendance to answer questions from the community and the school board about school safety during a pandemic.
Haberer said the district is likely going to set up a link in the next few days where people can submit questions for Dr. Larson to answer during the meeting.
“I just appreciate Dr. Mark Larson so much, he has been incredible in meeting with us and guiding us every step of the way,” Haberer said.
The committee will meet today to discuss the different models for returning to school, which will be presented to the board at the School Board meeting on June 24. Woods said she hopes people show up to the meeting, which will likely be through the video chat Zoom, although it is possible the meeting will be in person if Kittitas is cleared for Phase 3 of quarantine.
“I am just so thankful that folks are digging in together and problem solving this,” Haberer said. “I am absolutely confident that working together we will be able to identify a model that is going to be the best fit for ESD. Our goal is that all students thrive next year.”