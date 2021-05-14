A continued inability to hire an adequate number of bus drivers has left Ellensburg School District officials to pursue a tiered-start structure for the coming school year.
This year the district implemented a tiered-start structure ranging from a grade school start at 7:30 a.m. to Ellensburg High School starting at 9:20 a.m. For the coming school year, district officials are looking reversing that order, with the secondary schools (EHS and Morgan Middle) getting the early starts.
District officials had said at meetings in April that it would need to hire eight bus drivers to return to the pre-pandemic schedule. To date, the district has hired two new bus drivers.
The Ellensburg School District has come up with two options for the transportation system moving forward.
The 2021-22 tiered start will have the secondary schools starting around 7 — 7:30 a.m., with the elementary schools about two hours behind. Secondary schools would release around 2 p.m., again with elementary two hours behind.
The community has spoken out against the tiered-start model, saying a two-hour gap between schools is extremely difficult for families, both getting students to school and being home for them after.
“We understand that it’s been a real struggle for many of our families,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “It has been especially hard for families who both have students in the elementary and secondary level.”
However, without the bus drivers, the district officials say they don’t have much of a choice. Therefore, the goal of the district has been to shorten the gap between schools.
“By closing that gap of time, it will be helpful for all of our families in all of our grade levels,” Haberer said.
One of the ways the district will close the gap is by having secondary schools start earlier. The current tiered model has elementary students starting first, but Haberer said making this change will “significantly” reduce the gap.
Haberer released information to the school board stating, “We have asked Education Logistics to create a transportation system in both models that brings the tiers closer together with a potential window of approximately 7:30 to 8:50 a.m. as opposed to the current gap that is approximately 7:30 to 9:20 a.m..”
The two tiered models being considered by the district are the current model and the re-evaluated boundary model. The first model would have students continue to attend their current schools, and would be similar to the model being used today. The boundary model would re-evaluate where a student lives and consider things like morning traffic and terrain.
“A boundary model is when zones of attendance for individual schools are developed. Ideally, students who live in an attendance zone for a specific school would attend that particular school,” Haberer told the Daily Record in an email.
There is another presentation on the transportation model update at the board study session 4:30 p.m., June 9.