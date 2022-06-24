Despite criticism from the Ellensburg community, teachers, and parents, the Ellensburg School District’s decision to cut the certified librarian positions from secondary education hasn’t changed.
Superintendent Haberer said the decision was difficult, but the best choice for the school district, which is seeing large budgetary reductions. At the April 6 board of directors meeting, it was announced they are making $1,388,000 in reductions for the next (2022-23) school year.
These reductions are the result of several factors, most notably the McCleary decision in 2018 and the drop in enrollment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision caused the ESD to pay a portion of many teachers’ salaries using the ESD general budget. Student enrollment during the pandemic dropped and while the numbers are steadily increasing, they are still below average for ESD.
Haberer said the district leadership teams met with school principals multiple times before and after the librarian decision was made to make sure this was the best possible option. ESD saw it as the best option that would cause the least amount of direct impact on the average students. For example, one of the goals of the district was to keep class sizes down, which meant it had to keep all teacher positions. These meetings were held seven times between Feb. 9 and 18, and another on March 11.
The decision was announced to the certified librarians (EHS’s Cathie Day and MMS’s Pat Doughty) Feb. 25 and is going to take effect at the start of the next school year. The plan was to move Doughty and Day to other teaching positions in the district, which would not require any layoffs or reductions in force.
However, Day has announced her resignation and is leaving ESD for the Selah school district. She said the district’s decision to cut the certified librarian positions is harmful to students, but she will continue working to bring back the positions as a member of the community instead of an employee of the district.
The timing of the announcement is questionable to many, as it came just days after the community passed a technology and an operational levy for the district. Many community members, at multiple board meetings, have stated that if the plans to cut the positions had been made public before the vote, they would have voted against the levy.
Haberer said the district waited until the levy was passed, not to trick any voters, but because the district didn’t know if the levies were going to pass or not, and didn’t know to what extent they would have to make reductions. Cutting the librarian positions was seen as the best-case scenario, and Haberer said the reductions could have been a lot worse if the levies failed to pass.
ESD Board of Directors President, Jason White, said they were preparing for the worst outcome before the levy was passed. If it hadn’t passed, the cuts would have been much more severe and widespread throughout the district, the exact extent of which is unknown.
“Really hard decisions would have had to have been made by the administration to decide how to prioritize these things, and a lot would have had to go,” White said.
The district is thankful to the community for passing the levies and saving the district from being forced to make even more reductions. Even though the levies passed, cuts still needed to be made, and now the district knew how many.
HOW DECISION WAS MADE
Another issue people are having with the decision is how it was made. Although Haberer said they had multiple in-house meetings to discuss their options, there were no external discussions about other possibilities. Ellensburg Education Association (the ESD teachers’ union) co-presidents Megan Kratzer and Kevin Dwight said their talks with ESD don’t feel like a discussion, and instead they are simply being told what is happening and have no input.
“In other districts, teachers have been able to work more with the administration to come up with plans,” Kratzer said. “We haven’t had specific conversations. We have asked, as a teachers’ union, we asked to have a discussion about how we might better serve our students, but we haven’t gotten to those discussions.”
The EEA meets with the district once a month and on March 14, had a meeting specifically regarding the budget reductions. Kratzer said the union brought forward options that might be alternatives to cutting the librarians but never heard back from the district. Haberer later told the Daily Record the district did look at these options, but eliminating the librarian positions was still the best option.
However, this lack of communication with the district, as well as the district’s decision to cut the librarians has angered many teachers in the district. Nearly all teachers have signed a petition to bring back the librarians, and many teachers have spoken out personally against the decision.
Kratzer said even more teachers are opposed to the choice but are uncomfortable coming forward due to possible retaliation from the district. People have come forward during board meetings to comment against the decision, saying they were speaking on behalf of teachers who didn’t feel comfortable coming forward. The district has responded to these instances with the following statement.
“Through contract negotiations, much like the process currently underway, Ellensburg School District and the Ellensburg Education Association have agreed on a process for teachers to voice their concerns and grievances. Additionally, we have a generous open-door policy and make every effort to meet with any teacher, or community member, at their request. We invite all employees to bring up their concerns so that we can work collaboratively towards solutions that will make us an even stronger, more effective team.”
Haberer and White also said they are willing to bring back the certified librarian positions and they understand the importance of having qualified individuals in the library. The district has already formed a Student-Centered Learning Committee. This committee is made of parents, district staff, and school board members, is 15 persons strong, and will help the board decide what its new board ends (goals) will be for the next school year. The committee will be accepting more members at the start of the next school year. The district will also be inviting any parents, students, and community members to help rework their board ends at the start of the next year.