The Ellensburg School District is making plans to reduce the 2020-21 budget by $250,000.
District officials said reductions are necessary due to the state Legislator’s actions in 2018 to come into compliance with the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision to fully fund K-12 education. The formula developed by the state left some districts faring better than others.
School Board President Tosha Woods said she knows the community can get through this by working together. She has “seen this community come together to find solutions” and that if they do it again, they can solve this problem.
The district will be discussing this issue in length at the next school board meeting on Feb 6. Woods said that people should show up to the meeting because this is an issue that effects the entire community.
In a column published on Page A4 in today’s Daily Record, district officials said the budget cuts are tied to elimination of the staff mix factor for experienced staff; the recent reduction in the district’s levy rate; and increased cost of state’s new health insurance plan.
Superintendent Jinger Haberer also believes that the district will be able to solve this problem, and that there will be information explaining nearly everything at the Feb. 6 meeting.
Woods said people should call their legislators and tell them they need to focus funding education.
“I think it is very important,” Woods said. “They (legislators) have got to go back to solving school funding. It does not look like it is a priority and we need to make it one.”