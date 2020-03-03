The coronavirus may be new, but the steps recommended to combat the spread of the virus are familiar.
The guidelines regarding the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) are similar to those regarding flu season. Stay at home if you feel sick, cover your nose and mouth when you cough, wash your hands often for 20 seconds, clean and disinfect all surfaces that are frequently touched and get the flu vaccine.
The coronavirus has inspired the Ellensburg School District to add an automatic pop-up with information regarding the illness on the district website. The letter states the district has consulted with Dr. Mark Larson, the Kittitas County Public Health Officer, who recommends the district follow standard safety measures for illness.
The district policy for sick students is if a student has a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting or diarrhea, they should not come to school. Students should also wait 24 hours after symptoms have ceased to return to school.
ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said safety is a top concern for the district. Students who feel sick and/or are showing symptoms should stay at home. She said she has been in constant contact with Dr. Larson regarding the illness.
Haberer said the district plans to send out another letter March 3 with similar information contained, as well as the phone number to the Washington State Department of Health hotline (1-800-525-0127) that connects with a real person who can answer many questions about the coronavirus.
As of now, six people in Washington state have died from the coronavirus. Five people in King County and one person in Snohomish. There are currently 18 confirmed cases in the state. Due to this, many schools in the Seattle area have announced plans to close and undergo cleaning as a precaution.
Currently, Fred Meyer and Safeway in Ellensburg are sold out of surgical face masks. State health officials have asked people to not hoard the masks, as they are needed for medical staff on the front lines of fighting the illness. People should be sure to check the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website regularly for updates regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
Health officials believe there are people who likely have been infected with the coronavirus without knowing it, which makes it easier for the virus to spread. It is incredibly important to wash your hands often for the full 20 seconds, and use soap and hot water.