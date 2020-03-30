What was once envisioned as spring break for local students has come to an end, and although students aren’t physically back in their classrooms, the task remains to feed those students who need it.
Although the novel coronavirus has schools throughout the state closed until at least April 24, the student lunch program will continue to distribute breakfast and lunch to students during the closure. Prior to spring break, FISH Food Bank undertook the distribution as an extension of their summer meal program. Now that break is over, the task will be handed over to the school district itself.
For the first week of instruction, the distribution point will remain in the parking lot at Morgan Middle School. The meals will be served in grab-and-go containers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ellensburg School District Food Service Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield said the transition from FISH to the school district is necessary because the district’s food service employees are scheduled to work while school is in session, regardless of the physical closure.
“There was a little bit of a transition after that first week,” she said. “Initially we thought FISH would be running the program, but once we looked a little closer at the state’s requirements, we realized it made more sense for the district to run the program.”
Epstein-Solfield explained that the program is run through the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which receives federal funding for child nutrition programs. Typically, she said the program is part of the national school breakfast and lunch program, but due to the crisis OSPI has allowed the district to run the emergency meal program under the summer food service program.
“They’re basically giving us an emergency waiver to operate this other program right now so that we can still receive federal reimbursement,” she said. “In order to receive the federal reimbursement, we have to follow their rules. They have waived quite a few of the typical rules that you would see with a summer food operation because of the emergency situation, but generally we still have to follow all of the child nutrition requirement rules about how many meals we can distribute, who can receive those meals and things like that.”
In the past, Epstein-Solfield said the program didn’t allow breakfast and lunch to be served at the same time, but due to the emergency that rule was waived. During the summer meal program, she said the students are required to eat their meals on site, but that rule was also waived for the current scenario so that families can take the meals home with them. She said some nutrition pattern requirements were also waived, but the waiver only applies if food supplies become strained. So far, Epstein-Solfield said the distributors the district works with have shared no concerns about that happening.
Although the first week’s distribution will be set at Morgan Middle School, Epstein-Solfield said the district hopes to expand the program in the near future. She said the district sent out a survey on Friday asking parents if they needed help with meal delivery and that they are working with the district’s transportation department to set up a delivery route that would utilize school buses.
“I’ve also talked to the city about permission to run the program at some of the city parks,” she said. “Morgan is kind of a limited location in terms of accessibility, so we’re really trying to reach our students that live further out in rural areas or in neighborhoods that aren’t as easy to walk to downtown from.”
As the program’s expansion plans continue to take shape, Epstein-Solfield said they will most likely need to utilize volunteers, and that they will most likely be district employees. She said she would like to have at least one food service worker at every point of distribution under the expanded plan. She said an ideal time frame for the expansion would be to roll out the changes over the next two weeks.
“We’re hoping to get it started by (April) 6th, but it might be the 13th,” she said.
Although the current closure is scheduled to end on April 24, Epstein-Solfield said the district is committed to ensure that the program continues if the closure is extended for any period of time beyond the current end date.
“It’s better to plan for the worst, because it helps with ordering and staffing,” she said. “At this point, I’m prepared to run this program until the end of the school year. If that doesn’t end up being the case and we don’t need to then great. It’s always easy to shift gears and go back to our old system, but if not, it’s easier to just plan that this is the new normal for now.”