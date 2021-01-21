The Ellensburg School District has extended the contract for Superintendent Jinger Haberer from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This was passed Wednesday night in a unanimous vote by the school board.
“Last summer we set, essentially some goals or targets for Jinger to work on, and all indications show that she has done a very good job at working on those goals,” board member Dan Shissler said. “She is taking our district in places we haven’t been before, and it’s a good thing. Working on getting our systems of education in our district to be comprehensive and data based and equitable for everyone who comes here. I definitely appreciate what she has done.”
Board member Meg Ludlum pointed out that the goals made for Haberer to meet by the school board were made before the coronavirus pandemic, making her achievements in accomplishing them even more impressive.
“I think we are all very pleased to have that decision made and I think the board was very clear about what was said. I appreciate your hard work Jinger,” Board president Jason White said after the vote was passed. “Jinger, thank you for all your dedication to this district, to the staff, to the teachers, to our community and to our students most importantly.”