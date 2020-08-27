The Ellensburg School Board met with the Ellensburg City Council Wednesday to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week ESD decided on its school reopening plan, during this meeting the district informed the city of the details behind this plan as well as updates to the construction of the new schools.
“I thought this would be a very good time to have, just to kinda have a conversation,” Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
The meeting was held over Zoom with members of both the ESD board and the city council attending.
ESD informed the city of its plans to start the year with all classes online. The hybrid model was explained as well as the virtual academy. The idea behind these education models is students in the hybrid model will return to in-person education as soon as it is safe. Students in the virtual academy will remain online for the semester.
ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said the district does need help getting connectivity to students. This was an issue last spring and the district is looking at ways to fix the problem.
“Especially, as you can imagine, in some of our outlying areas,” Haberer said. “If there is any way to partner with you (the city), if you are applying for grants or anything, we would love to be able to partner with you around that.”
The construction update for the new schools was presented by ESD Executive Director of Business Services, Brian Aiken. He told the city council the construction of the new schools has been on schedule.
Aiken said the project has been proceeding so well that the pictures in the presentation from two days ago are already outdated. The extension of Cora Street to the new elementary school is also going well.
City Council Member Stacey Engel asked Aiken when people can expect a name for the new school. Aiken told her it was something the board would get to after school starts on Sept. 9.
ESD officials will also talk with Mayor Tabb at a later time to discuss in detail using the Ellensburg Transit system for students. The details will still need to be considered.
“Hopefully this (meeting) was helpful and positive for folks,” Tabb said. “I really appreciate your willingness to have these conversations, and clearly there are some positive steps that can potentially come out of this in terms of collaboration and communication all of which can only make things better.”