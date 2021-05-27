The Ellensburg School District’s executive director of business services Brian Aiken, and transportation director Eric Engle have submitted their resignations.
Aiken is resigning from his position due to medical concerns, and Engle is leaving to pursue a new position in the Spokane area.
Engle and the transportation department had been working to shorten the nearly two-hour gap between the start and end times of the elementary and secondary level in the tiered-structure start.
During his four years with the district, Aiken helped the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction of two elementary schools, Ida Nason Aronica and Mount Stuart.
“I think collectively those schools going up is going to be a big achievement for all of us,” Aiken said. “I’m sad to be leaving before I get to see those school doors open and the kids go through those doors. That’s one thing I’m sad about, but I’m also proud those schools are going up in the first place.”
Aiken said the schools going up was the work of a team of people, who worked together to improve the education for students as much as they could. He hopes the new schools will last the community 100 years.
“Four years ago, I arrived in Ellensburg with priorities to maintain strong fiscal health for the district, and to help the community improve their schools for our kids and staff,” Aiken said. “It’s exciting to see the two new schools nearing completion, and Lincoln up next for its remodel and addition. There has been some challenges along the way but I think the end result is one we can all be proud of.”
ESD has no plans to replace Aiken as executive director of business service. Superintendent Jinger Haberer said in a letter to ESD staff, “We originally posted this position, and after considering the specific needs and skills of this position, decided to put a different structure in place that would better provide the necessary services to our schools and district departments.”
The letter also stated that Kim Snider, the director of human resources, will be overseeing the business office as well as transportation and grounds maintenance. The district is looking at hiring a new human resources director.
Other positions in the district are being expanded as a result of these resignations and changes. Paige Sorensen, director of accounting, purchasing and payroll, will be redesigned to be director of financial services. The district will also be looking for a new transportation director. The letter states the district will first look internally for someone who can fill the position, but if there are no applications, the search will move externally.