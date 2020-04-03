Like other school districts across the state, the Ellensburg School District is charting new territory by delivering instruction to its students via remote instruction starting Monday.
Teachers and district staff have been meeting this week to devise the strategies and techniques needed to meet education needs while schools are closed in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
Continuous learning is a large focus of the ESD, according to superintendent Jinger Haberer. She said strong relationships between students and teachers is the heart of education. Earlier this week, teachers reached out to students and parents about what is in store for the next couple weeks. This coming week, teachers will present new lessons to their students through online programs such as Google Classroom and Zoom meetings.
The district is taking steps to reach students who may not have access to the internet. According to Jennifer Kuntz, director of Teaching and Learning, the district wants to establish a form of two-way communication with families. There are many ways the district could do this, with anything from phone calls to paper packets. The goal being to establish whatever works best for each family.
The details regarding internet access are still being worked out by the district. ESD currently is trying to create a map of students with internet access and students without. Families who need internet access should contact Superintendent Haberer at 509-925-8010.
According to Haberer, the district is considering options to bring internet access to those students without. A possible solution is to put hotspot technology on a school bus and drive the bus to areas that are in need of internet.
“We know this is not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach to continuous learning,” Kuntz said. “We want the majority of families accessing the continuous learning electronically through Google Classroom and Zoom but we know that is not going to be an option for everyone.”
Teachers will be allowed to use other online programs if students and parents have already been using it. According Kuntz, the district would like everyone to be using the same program so as to not overload students and parents with different programs.
The district wants to make sure that every student has a Chromebook. They have been handing the computers out to students since Wednesday, and parents can register with their principal to pick one up if needed. Kuntz said she talked to an elementary school principal who said she handed out over 100 Chromebooks in just one day.
The daily schedule for students will usually have a class meeting over Zoom, and then all schoolwork will be given out through Google Classroom. Families can see more details as well as tech support through the district website at https://www.esd401.org/covid-19.
Mount Stuart Elementary Principal Dan Patton said online learning will be a challenge for the district. There are many issues they need to consider that they might never have thought of. Legal issues, like entering a student’s home through online video.
“For elementary kids, for the most part, they may be using video games at home. They may have some skills that we don’t have with online things,” Patton said. “But being taught online by their teacher is something that most have not experienced. So, we have to figure that all out.”
Haberer said she is really excited about everyone in the district pulling together as a strong team. She believes that everyone in ESD is “100 percent committed to serving our students, and eager to connect with them and just move forward with that continuous learning.”
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN SCHOOL DISTRICT
According to information on its website, the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District staff has created and delivered to students at-home academic enrichment opportunities for continued learning with their families.
Access to the at-home enrichment activities are available through the district’s website. The district also is trying to provide technology assistance if needed. The district has partnered with several Upper County businesses to identify free Wi-Fi hotspots.
KITTITAS SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Kittitas School District also is using a combination of Google Classroom and Zoom to remote educate students, and that they plan to start new lessons April 13.
For students in kindergarten through second grade, teachers will be using the program Seesaw, which Superintendent Mike Nollan said works better for the younger age group.
KSD is also working on ways to provide remote education to students without internet. Nollan said the district is compiling a list of students who need internet, and those who need some sort of device that will connect to the internet. Nollan said the district is considering options such as programs that provide temporary free internet to students.
“This week we are contacting parents to find out their tech needs,” Nollan said. “Whether they need a Chromebook or internet. We will do our best to supply them with what they need to be able to learn remotely but some of it may not be possible right away.”
Right now, both the Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District are preparing for something that has never been done before. Both districts are still in the process of discovering which students need supplies for remote learning and are thinking of ways to get students what they need. All teachers are practicing with the online programs and finding out what works best for everyone. It is possible these systems will change over the weeks, as districts adapt to what works best.