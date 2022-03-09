The Ellensburg School District will be removing the librarian positions from Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School. Superintendent Jinger Haberer said this was a difficult decision forced on the district as a result of less funding and a smaller budget.
According to Haberer, the pandemic cut enrollment to the district by nearly 200 students in 2020. In 2021, about a 100 students came back, but the district was still seeing low enrollment. This is a problem because the main sources of revenue for school districts is the number of students enrolled, this is called per pupil allocation and gives ESD about $8,800 per student.
The district held out through the pandemic, but now has no choice but to make serious spending cuts and the librarian positions are just the start, Haberer said. Other cuts are sure to come, but the district has not yet revealed (and in some cases doesn’t know) where, what or how much.
Although EHS and MMS librarians, Cathie Day and Pat Doughty respectively, will remain with the district as certified employees, it would be an understatement to say they are unhappy with the district’s decision. The district plans to have the libraries run by uncertified, classified employees. These employees are not paid as much, and will therefore cost the district less.
“They can check in and out books, but the whole idea of understanding what the rest of the staff is teaching, and what kind of materials they need to support their programs, I don’t think a classified person is able to take that position. They are lacking some specific skills,” Doughty said.
Day and Doughty are certificated staff, which means they are as qualified as a teacher can be, and have specialized training to run a library, and can do more than just check out books, they can figure out what books a student needs to check out. They are also experienced in the Ellensburg School District, Day has been a teacher since 2001, and a librarian since 2011, meanwhile Doughty has been the MMS librarian for 22 years.
“It’s a very important, philosophical decision, about what we want our library spaces to look like, and how we want our libraries to serve kids,” Day said. “That should be a decision that involves the staff, the students and the families. It shouldn’t be a decision that is made unilaterally, it should be collaborative because it is so important.”
As Day said, the decision made by the district will change how libraries work in the school district.
It appears ESD is going to move away from the traditional idea of a library, and transform it into a media and technology center. The exact future of the library is something Haberer is going to talk about in more detail during the ESD public board meeting today (Wednesday).
“We have been looking at what we want for libraries in general,” Haberer said. “What about libraries of the future, what would that look like, would it include more technology? Not just kids sitting in front of computers, but, and I know our librarians do some of this now, but curating the digital material, helping students understand when something is true and when it’s not, and all of those different skills.”
Haberer also said it may be possible the certified librarian positions return to the district when the budget starts to stabilize in a few years. The community recently passed a levy that will greatly help the district return to normal, but it won’t come into effect until 2024.
The decision to remove the librarians will not take effect until fall at the start of the 2022-23 school year.