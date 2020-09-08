Although his first year as band director and full-time teacher in the Ellensburg School District will be online, Warren Murray feels confident he can make the best of the situation.
“I’m very fortunate because I have subbed for both the middle school and high school band programs, and I worked with the percussionists in both programs, and the middle school drum line and I’ve also been working regularly with the high school percussionists,” Murray said. “So, I know a lot of these students already and have been fortunate enough to start to build relationships, so I am not coming in completely cold.”
Before being hired by ESD in August, Murray was working with Central Washington University while earning his master’s degree in conducting. A part of this job included being the director of the CWU basketball pep band.
He said his goal at ESD is to make the classes as “welcoming and comfortable” as he can, so he can make the band feel like a family. He believes creating this family culture is very important for anyone who wants to play music together.
Murray said, because of the remote education, it will not be possible for the band to play together and hear each other play. Therefore, he is going to put a much larger focus on smaller groups and chamber music. He will have his students play their individual parts, but as a group.
For example, everyone can be playing the same song in their own rooms, with the leader of the piece playing through the speakers. Everyone can play their sections with the leader as a guide. Murray said he can call on specific students during these to have them demonstrate, and he can give feedback to those students.
“It’ll be very different from a traditional band class, where it is based on literature and repertoire, but we will still be playing music as much as possible, and engaging the students in fun musical activities that keep them very excited about band and keep them progressing,” Murray said.
One problem with teaching music over live video chat is the audio is not always clear. To get around this problem, Murray will sometimes have students record their session, and then send him the audio file. This will make for clearer sounds.
Working with Murray is Sam Howard, who is a “team teacher” with Morgan Middle School. Murray said the district was looking for a part-time instructor for MMS, and hired Howard to fill the position.
Aside from being the band director, Murray will be teaching jazz band, symphonic band and wind ensemble at Ellensburg High School. At MMS he is teaching seventh- and eighth-grade band.
Murray said the administration for both the middle and high school has been great. He believes they are doing a good job and they are lucky to have a “fantastic team” making sure students get the best education possible. He also is very thankful to his fellow teachers for being there when he needs help.
“Even for this uncertain time when education is having to be different, I am still really excited for the opportunity to serve the students and give them the best education possible,” Murray said. “I think it is very important just to stay positive and to really keep creating that band culture and that band family that we all love so much.”