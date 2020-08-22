Students in the Ellensburg School District will not return to the classroom to start the school year, but the district is planning for the day students obtain at least part of their education in the traditional classroom setting.
At the school board meeting Wednesday, the board approved the draft reopening plan, now called the ESD reopening plan. School will begin remotely on Sept. 9. During the meeting, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said he expects it will be at least six weeks before case numbers decrease to the point where the district can consider bringing students into a hybrid model.
The hybrid model separates students not in the Virtual Academy into two groups, “A” and “B”. When in-person education resumes, these groups of students will attend school on alternating days. This means each student in the hybrid model will attend two days of class in-person and three days virtually.
The ESD reopening plan is still subject to amendments in the coming weeks. The district is in the process of sending the plan to OSPI (The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction).
According to Dr. Larson, the community has seen a decrease in cases lately. He attributes this decrease in cases to people in the community accepting they have to wear masks, no matter their political stance. However, he said Central Washington University students will soon be returning to Ellensburg, which he believes will cause an uptick in the number of cases the community is seeing.
“This reopening plan isn’t just something we are giving to OSPI,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “It really is going to be our grounding document that guides our actions in the district … it really is a guiding document.”
When in-person education resumes at ESD, students and their families will be required to follow guidelines to ensure their safety as well as the safety as others. These are some mandatory health requirements.
The district is using drop-off and pick-up plans that limit parent and visitors from entering the building if possible. Each school will have a one-way lane where parents and guardians can drop students off without the adult getting out of the car. The plan states district personnel will greet students outside the school and direct them to the appropriate screening area.
An online attestation through Skyward must be completed by every family each day stating each student in the family is healthy. If a student is riding a bus to school, the attestation should be completed before they get on the bus. Haberer said if it’s not completed, the bus will still take the student to school, but the student will be isolated once he/she arrives at school.
“If the system is working the way it should, teachers will be able to look within Skyward and look at their class list and see if there is any students, whose parents didn’t go in to do the attestation. Those students, ideally meeting them outside, will need to stay in a certain area,” Haberer said. “Then we will have other support personnel go and work with those students to do the screening.”
Students will be required to wear their masks and other appropriate PPE before getting on the bus or entering their schools.
“We want to try and take those first two weeks of school to do a lot of teaching with students, but also with parents, and really encouraging parents to model wearing masks, when they are out in the community, and having their children wear masks” Haberer said. “I think if students see their parents are being really conscientious about wearing masks, it is more likely that would go over well with needing to wear masks at school.”
According to Haberer, the district will provide a cloth mask or a face shield to students, and they “lots and lots” of masks in storage for students. Dr. Larson said both paper and cloth masks work to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the reopening plan, the district is reorganizing buildings to incorporate 6-feet of space between students. Students attending class in-person will be offered lunches, as well as meal packs for the next day where they will be attending class virtually.
Students taking classes through virtual academy will be able to order their lunches for pickup at their school.
The district will no longer be able to offer free lunch meals to all students. ESD was able to offer free lunch pickups in spring of last year due to the Emergency Food Distribution Program, which no longer applies to the district. Students will now be charged as normal for lunch and breakfast with the district.