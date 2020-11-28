Ellensburg students and their families will have the opportunity to register to switch the learning models on Monday.
When the Ellensburg School District first started to resume class in-person, students were offered a choice — they could keep taking classes completely online through the Virtual Academy, or attend class in-person two days a week, and online the other three. Whichever option students chose, they would remain in for the rest of the semester, which ends Feb. 2.
Registration to make this switch is only available for a limited time, a two-week period from 8 a.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
Executive Director of Student Services Kelly Kronbauer said the district wanted to have registration done early because it would take schools months to create new schedules.
“The principals will have from Dec. 12, basically to Feb. 2 to be able to realign their staffing, prepare teachers for any movement shifts that we’ve got and then reshuffle classes,” Kronbauer said. “This is a very challenging thing to do to schools mid-year, we never do this mid-year. It’s like starting school twice in one year.”
Kronbauer said he expects more students will transfer from Virtual Academy to the hybrid model, but the district doesn’t have any predictions, and has no clue what to expect. This is another reason why the registration is being done so far in advance.
Because of these challenges, the transfer process is likely to be a little complicated. It is possible some families might have children attending class in-person on alternating days. The hybrid model requires students be split into two groups, “A” and “B.” These groups will attend class on opposite days so in-person contact with students is limited.
At the start of the hybrid model, the district was able to ensure siblings would be attending classes on the same day. With the entire model being restructured, the district can not promise siblings transferring to the hybrid model will be in the same groups.
However, if this is a gamebreaker for students and their families, they can remain in the Virtual Academy. Kronbauer said there is a checkbox on the registration forms that essentially cancels the transfer request if the district can’t meet 100 percent of the families wishes in the transfer process.
Students and families in the hybrid model will also have the opportunity to transfer to the Virtual Academy. Kronbauer said the district has no idea what the future of COVID-19 will look like, and it’s not impossible there will be a large number of students transferring to fully online learning.
Although the future of the coronavirus pandemic is a mystery, the current statistics in Kittitas County as of Nov. 24 are 180.4 cases per 100,000 people. There have also been 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in ESD, although none of these cases were transferred between students and staff. All of these cases were a result of someone attending ESD catching the virus outside of the school. The district attributes the lack of transfer between students to the safety precautions taken.
Another challenge transferring students could face is a change in their teacher. There are teachers who are entirely teaching classes in Virtual Academy, others are teaching just hybrid students, and while some are teaching both, it’s possible they simply won’t have room for more students in the classroom. This means students could be learning under a new teacher in the middle of an already challenging school year.
Registration to transfer will be fully online, and can be found on the ESD website as of 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Kronbauer said emails will also be sent to all families in the district.
“People seem to be pretty excited about the options, and I feel that we are making the right steps as best as we can knowing that it’s not a perfect science and we can’t promise anything in this culture really, but we can do our best to be as proactive as we can and that’s ultimately what we are trying to do,” Kronbauer said. “We want to just be really fair to our word. We said we would provide families with an option, and we are going to follow through with that.”