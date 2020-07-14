The pinnacle of achievement in scouting takes the form of a long and well-treaded path through youth and adolescence, culminating in adulthood and the creation of a legacy that benefits the community that surrounds each scout.
Local scout Thomas Lonowski has reached that pinnacle, recently completing his Eagle Scout Community Service Project as a member of Ellensburg Boy Scout Troop 493. For his project, Lonowski worked with the Kittitas County Public Works Department to make improvements to the Naneum Kids’ Pond east of Ellensburg. Lonowski and his troop erected a covered park shelter and picnic area and expanded the gravel parking lot to allow more vehicles.
The pond has been a popular site for volunteer work parties and has hosted past Eagle Scout projects completed by his troop. Troop member Macartney Brunson focused his project in 2018 on building the fishing dock at the pond, and prior projects by troop members included building park benches and a windbreak for picnickers.
PLANNING THE PROJECT
Lonowski explained that in order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, you must complete a service project that benefits either the community or an institution that is approved by the troop.
“The significance of that is really showing that we are able to provide services that better the community and the people around us,” he said.
While younger scouts place focus on earning badges by learning new skills, Lonowski said they get to watch scouts like him embark on their capstone project, creating a mentorship environment.
“It makes them look up to them and start to learn those core values of commitment to self, commitment to others and commitment to your community,” he said. “It really is a good way to connect the older scouts to the younger scouts, because the younger scouts obviously help the older scouts with their project and the older scouts are able to give leadership to them in that way and gain life skills for their project.”
Lonowski said he began brainstorming ideas for his project in winter 2018. His brother had completed his Eagle Scout project by building a kiosk at Holy Cross Cemetery a few years prior, and he said he was inspired to follow in his brother’s footsteps by planning a construction project. He was further inspired to look at a project at the pond due to the legacy that had been left behind by previous scouts.
As the planning began to materialize, Lonowski began on the paperwork required to embark on the project, which he said is quite extensive. He had to submit a project proposal to the troop, providing a rough outline of the project to be approved by a parent as well as the troop leader. He also needed the county’s blessing due to the location of the project.
“I talked with the public works director and he was on board with the idea,” he said. “I was able to get his approval for that and I had him come out and do a site visit where I was planning to do the project so he could see that and approve of my idea.”
Once approval was gained, Lonowski moved on to more in-depth planning aspects, including a management plan regarding project safety and labor, as well as a breakdown of what materials and tools would be needed and what the budget for the project would be.
As he looked at costs related to construction and materials, Lonowski said he approached local businesses to inform them of his project and what he needed to successfully complete it. As he reached out, local businesses heeded the call to action by donating materials and funds for the project. Knudson Lumber and Ranch & Home donated building materials, while Commercial Tire and Luft Trailer Sales contributed funds to help complete the project. The county donated the gravel to expand the parking lot, and a combination of scouts and local residents donated their time to help get the project done.
“It’s obviously nerve wracking to talk to adults who are in businesses positions like that, but it does give you real world experience in having to go out of your comfort zone,” Lonowski said. “It also gave me a feel of the community support that businesses have for Eagle Scout projects.”
The project broke ground in June 2019. During the construction process, Lonowski said the first challenge they met was discovering that the existing foundation that previously held a dilapidated windbreak wasn’t built to the specs they had planned on as they hoped to utilize it as the foundation for their project.
“It was a few degrees off,” he said. “A ways down the line in the project that made a lot of our other measurements just a tiny bit off because the building itself wasn’t perfectly square. That was a little bit of a pain throughout the process.”
Other challenges Lonowski faced during the project included working around the weather and keeping the younger scouts on task at times. The troop persevered and completed the project this month. Now that it is complete, Lonowski said the sense of achievement is profound.
“Seeing all the work that my troop, my family and myself put into it, it’s really nice to see that,” he said. “You can get burnt out pretty easily on these long-term projects, but being able to see it totally done now, it really does give me a sense of accomplishment for all the work that went into it and a sense of validation for the program as a whole, now that I’ve gone from start to finish and have seen the changes it can bring in my life.”