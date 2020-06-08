Ellensburg businesses are seeing a bit of relief after a six-week closure with reopening guidelines under Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan. Now they can get a little financial assistance from the city to kick start the reopening.
The city of Ellensburg launched a small business assistance grant program today, making funds available to help businesses recover from the adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses can apply for economic relief grants with the city of Ellensburg, which recently received federal CARES funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“For the first time since the declaration of emergency, we actually have resources at the city level that can be invested back into our small community,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We received about $600,000 through the CARE package.
“The governor did a good thing, the Legislature initially approved money going to cities with a population of a half million or more. But it was pushed out to communities much smaller.”
The Ellensburg City Council carved out $150,000 to support the health department. The city estimates $50,000 will go directly to COVID-19 expenses, plexiglass, masks, gloves and other essentials to protect the staff and public. The remaining $325,000 will go directly to small businesses. Businesses have a two-week window. The maximum request is $10,000.
“The third piece of what we to do with the money is, what can we o to help our small businesses,” Tabb said. “So, we’re opening up a plan to assist businesses that are struggling.
“Those Ellensburg businesses who made application to, but were not funded, the Working Washington grant program in April are already teed up for consideration with the city’s new grant program; they need not reapply.”
The Ellensburg City Council is dedicated to making as much of this money as possible available to support the businesses and individuals that make us the community that we are.
On May 18, the council passed a resolution aimed at providing critical assistance to small businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline is June 19.
“We’ve known from the beginning that the small businesses were going to be impacted the most,” Tabb said. “We’ve been fighting to free up resources to help. We tried to redefine the lodging tax money. We looked to the sales tax money.
“But this is finally dollars that we can push back out into our community quickly to help businesses survived,” Tabb said
Small businesses wanting to apply can visit Ellensburgcares.org and follow the link.