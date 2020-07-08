The biggest hit to the city tax base so far during the COVID-19 pandemic came in the hotel and restaurant sectors. But with construction activity and Kittitas County moving into Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said the anticipated revenue loss isn’t quite as bad as city officials anticipated.
The three big pieces to the sales tax puzzle are retail commerce, construction and food services.
CHALLENGING TIMES
“It’s going to be a challenge and very difficult, but it is manageable,” Tabb said. “It’s not as bad as initially projected even though sales taxes continue to lag.
“The city has been managed well because of the conservative approach we’ve taken. We have reserves that can help get us through to when normal activity can resume. As long as we hold in Phase 3, we’re starting to get a better picture of what’s being collected now that 90 percent of our businesses are reporting now.”
Construction in the city started back up fairly quickly during the pandemic and that has helped curb the process. Central Washington University has a major project in the works and the Ellensburg School District is starting its construction projects, which is another boost to the local economy.
LOCAL ECONOMY
City Finance Director Jerica Pascoe said back in May, city sales are the major portion to the business structure. In focusing on the sales tax, the city will manage.
“There’s going to be other taxes and areas of funding where we’re going to take a huge hit, but we’ve been focusing on sales tax. There’s three largest pieces of sales tax,” she said. “Retail trade is our biggest. Construction goes up and down every month that one’s going to be volatile, then food services.
“We’re trying to take a peek at what they’re going to do to see what’s to come. Construction will be helpful, but it just depends on how much and how long. Construction is all about the timing about when the projects are done and paid.”
RODEO CANCELLATION
With the cancellation of the 97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo, the city coffers will loose another funding source, but Tabb said the city council fully supports the decision to focus on the safety of the community and the thousands of people who visit from around the region to support one of the top 10 rodeos in the country.
“We fully support that very difficult decision and I think it should be recognized the rodeo board made its decision based on what’s good for the community,” Tabb said. “It’s a challenge from a financial standpoint because of the revenue it generates for a number of small businesses in the community.
HEALTH CONCERNS
“But if you look at other areas around the country like what happened in Florida where they made decisions based on commerce. If you do something that’s going to make people sick it ends up adversely affecting the economy for a longer period of time.”
The city launched a small business assistance grant program, making funds available to help businesses recover from the adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses economic relief grants were distributed through federal CARES funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
The Ellensburg City Council carved out $150,000 to support the health department. The city estimates $50,000 will go directly to COVID-19 expenses, plexiglass, masks, gloves and other essentials to protect the staff and public. The remaining $325,000 will go directly to small businesses. Businesses have a two-week window. The maximum request is $10,000.
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF
“We had 71 businesses that will get a portion of what they asked for, up to $10,000. The amount varies, but small businesses will receive funding by the end of this week,” Tabb said. “There is quite a bit of concern at this time with unemployment. It’s really important to keep people in their homes until they can get back to work.
“HopeSource said this morning that there were 33 people they are working with in rental assistance. We are concerned with the amount of people on unemployment might spike if this continues.”