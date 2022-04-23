Ellensburg High School teacher, Sammi Jo Sims, has officially been recognized as one of the top five new career and technical education (CTE) teachers in the nation.
Earlier this month, she was awarded the title of best new Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) teacher in education region five, the largest education region in America, consisting of 16 states, Guam and American Samoa, with over 5,300 members.
“There are CTE educators doing cutting edge things all the time, so I feel extremely honored (to win),” Sims said. “I couldn’t have done this with the students that I have here in Ellensburg. They are the whole reason I teach, they make teaching fun and they are part of the whole reason why I love my job so much.”
Over the next year, she will be going over her pitch and application to the national competition, where she will be one of five educators in the ACTE New Teacher of the Year category. Despite what the name of the category may imply, Sims is not new to teaching career and technical education (CTE). She has been teaching CTE for the five years she has been a teacher, but anyone with five or less years of experience teaching CTE can apply for the category.
Even though she has been eligible to apply for the award the last few years, this was the first time she competed. She said the decision to apply came with doom and gloom brought on by the pandemic over the last few years.
“The application asked a lot about program development, the unique things that happen in the classroom to promote CTE for students,” Sims said. “So by filling out the applications it was just a reminder of the growth our program has seen in the last few years and all the cool things that we get to provide for students that prepare them for other classes here in the high school but also career and post-secondary education opportunities.”
This preparation for students in the world is the other main reason she applied for the competition. She believes CTE prepares students for their future classes, and life in the real world.
“I applied because I believe in these opportunities and all of our Agriculture Education, and I believe that the work that I do personally as a CTE Educator makes a difference for students,” she said. “I strive every day to be the best educator and professional I can be, and I stay current being a lifelong learner myself. This award program is an excellent professional development opportunity. I am not only teaching science, or welding, or agriculture, I am also teaching 21st century skills that develop students into leaders, professional and lifelong learners.”
Sims grew up in a family that would cut meat, and she later worked in a USDA meat processing facility. She has a lot of experience in the field, and those skills she learned translated over to teaching classes such as agriculture biology. She believes her past is what made her stand out during the competition, and helped bring her to where she is now, in the top five which she is going to be preparing for over the next year.
“I feel confident, I will definitely spend time reviewing my application but also just continuing to do what we do in our classrooms everyday to remain innovative and ahead of the curve,” Sims said. “To do all of the things necessary to provide all our students the opportunities, and to expand and grow in whatever way that we can.”
Competing nationally will require Sims to submit a written application and take part in an in-person interview. The winner will be selected at the next national ACTE conference in 2023.