Teachers throughout the Ellensburg School District are continuing to teach but acknowledge something is missing — face-to-face interactions with students in the classroom.
Teachers and students together are exploring new ways of teaching and studying.
Teachers are saying they are getting the hang of remote learning, but that it just isn’t the same as talking with real people. Teachers miss their students and as Morgan Middle teacher Donna Grassel said, teachers are heartbroken.
“Listening to voices today was awesome. I haven’t had contact with some of them until today.” Grassel said. “It almost put me in tears a couple times. I just miss being with them every day.”
Face-to-face education has advantages that remote learning can’t replace. Students attend lectures for an hour a day through a computer and talking with peers about assignments is no longer as easy turning in their chair to face them.
In normal times, Charlie Acheson teaches social studies and world history in a classroom at Ellensburg High School. Now he does it from his living room. He said the change took some getting used to, but many of these online platforms were embraced by teachers years ago, they just never had to rely on this much.
“We are not building the airplane as we are flying,” Acheson said.
While the first week was a little overwhelming, Acheson said people are starting to get the hang of it. He believes that, all things considered, remote education is going well, although it could never beat face-to-face contact. It was a difficult transition, but everyone was able to adapt quickly.
“Very seldom are we able to live history,” Acheson said. “Living through those moments is really quite almost surreal, and we are in that moment right now.”
These are strange times, and he believes the district is doing everything it can to make this program work. He hopes this will all be over by the time they have to go back to school in the fall. If they can’t, they will at least have this experience “under our belts.”
Fifth-grade Mount Stuart teacher Cynthia Hilburn has been teaching in Ellensburg for the past 14 years. She has experience using online programs such as Zoom and Google Classroom, so the switch over was not too difficult for her. She said the difficulty of the transition depends on how comfortable a person is with technology, and their willingness to admit what they don’t know.
“We have all had a lot to learn, and it is more stressful for some of us, and less stressful for others,” Hilburn said. “As a community, teachers are learners, when we feel a little stressed out about something, we reach out to each other.”
She said the key to making this change in education is for people to have a “growth mindset.” This means that people need know there isn’t any shame in admitting they don’t know something. This task can appear very difficult, but if people work together and ask for help, they can learn.
“I’m seeing a lot of families step up to learn new things, it’s pretty cool,” Hilburn said. “I hear parents in the background (of lessons) saying things like ‘Yeah! Yeah! That’s what she (Hilburn) is talking about, hit that button!’ It’s really cool.”