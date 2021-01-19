Ellensburg is participating in a memorial service to those who lost their lives to COVID-19 today.
President Elect Joe Biden announced he will lead a national memorial service Jan. 19 with church bells and light shows across the country at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Ellensburg community has chosen to join this service.
Central Washington University has partnered with the city of Ellensburg, Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital and the Kittitas County Public Health Department, to turn the lights in CWU’s Barge Hall to amber at 5:30 p.m., PST. There will also be a short comments section before the lighting.
“Central Washington University is very proud to partner with our community to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19,” CWU Vice President of Public Affairs Kremiere Jackson said. “Our community is strongly intertwined and we care about those who lost their lives in our county, those that lost their lives in our state as well as those worldwide.”
People are welcome to attend the memorial at Barge Hall Lawn. The memorial will require physical distancing and face coverings. The university will host a live stream of the service through the CWU Facebook page.
“We recognize that there is pain within the CWU community, there is pain in the Ellensburg community,” Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “So I think it’s really an important event, just to take a step back and recognize the grief, recognize the loss, and the pain that all of this has caused in all of our communities.”
The Center for Disease Control currently reports 398,000 people have lost their lives in the United States, 28 from Kittitas County.