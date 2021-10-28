top story Ellensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year. The shelter is scheduled to open Nov. 15 and run through spring. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coming together to assist people in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is as much a staple of the Ellensburg community as lending a helping hand to a neighbor, Four Square Church lead pastor Steve Luten said.What started in 2014 with the combined efforts of three local churches has become as natural as blue skies and the western way of living.Homeless residents in Kittitas County will have a warm place to stay and enjoy a hot meal at the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter, starting Nov. 15 at the Ellensburg United Methodist Church. Last year during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, organizers condensed the Cold Weather Shelter from several churches and contributing groups to one location. The idea proved to be beneficial and this year the Ellensburg United Methodist Church will host the shelter.“It’s far easier for the community to have one location where everybody to social services to law enforcement and our guests to have one central location,” said Luten, who has been involved in the shelter for a number of years.“Another upside to the location is that we’ll be serving dinner, Monday through Friday, at FISH, which is now on Second and Main Street. People can eat there and head over to the church, which is nearby. This location is within walking distance to many services. It’s way better.”Logistics, convenience, central location to services in town, the 2021 Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter will prove to be a significant resource for people in need.Last year, a total of 51 individuals stayed at the shelter, with an average of eight guests per night, said Ryan Domitz, a program specialist at HopeSource. Many of those people were experiencing short-term homelessness. HopeSource housing case managers were able to serve all of those guests, with about half either housed, reunited with family members, connected to other resources or working with staff to obtain stable housing.Organizers will help ensure the safety of shelter guests and volunteers by facilitating transportation, testing and space to quarantine guests experiencing COVID symptoms. Nightly health screenings and strict masking rules will be enforced.“The Methodist Church is a fabulous facility for this,” Luten said. “We’re doing our part to make it sanitary and safe. We went through all that last year, so we have a blueprint to follow.“We did not have one outbreak of COVID-19 last year says a lot for our following the protocols. So, we’ve been through this before.”Last year more than 80 volunteers worked at the shelter, which is a joint project of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association, Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) and HopeSource. The Laundry Center of Ellensburg has also a longtime community partner of the shelter.Organizers are always looking for volunteers. Volunteer shifts will be 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. for Saturday laundry duty.They will holding a one-hour training at the Methodist Church on 210 N. Ruby St. Additional training will occur on an as-needed basis throughout the shelter’s operation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter