The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year. The shelter is scheduled to open Nov. 15 and run through spring.

Coming together to assist people in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is as much a staple of the Ellensburg community as lending a helping hand to a neighbor, Four Square Church lead pastor Steve Luten said.

What started in 2014 with the combined efforts of three local churches has become as natural as blue skies and the western way of living.

Homeless residents in Kittitas County will have a warm place to stay and enjoy a hot meal at the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter, starting Nov. 15 at the Ellensburg United Methodist Church.

Last year during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, organizers condensed the Cold Weather Shelter from several churches and contributing groups to one location. The idea proved to be beneficial and this year the Ellensburg United Methodist Church will host the shelter.

“It’s far easier for the community to have one location where everybody to social services to law enforcement and our guests to have one central location,” said Luten, who has been involved in the shelter for a number of years.

“Another upside to the location is that we’ll be serving dinner, Monday through Friday, at FISH, which is now on Second and Main Street. People can eat there and head over to the church, which is nearby. This location is within walking distance to many services. It’s way better.”

Logistics, convenience, central location to services in town, the 2021 Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter will prove to be a significant resource for people in need.

Last year, a total of 51 individuals stayed at the shelter, with an average of eight guests per night, said Ryan Domitz, a program specialist at HopeSource. Many of those people were experiencing short-term homelessness.

HopeSource housing case managers were able to serve all of those guests, with about half either housed, reunited with family members, connected to other resources or working with staff to obtain stable housing.

Organizers will help ensure the safety of shelter guests and volunteers by facilitating transportation, testing and space to quarantine guests experiencing COVID symptoms. Nightly health screenings and strict masking rules will be enforced.

“The Methodist Church is a fabulous facility for this,” Luten said. “We’re doing our part to make it sanitary and safe. We went through all that last year, so we have a blueprint to follow.

“We did not have one outbreak of COVID-19 last year says a lot for our following the protocols. So, we’ve been through this before.”

Last year more than 80 volunteers worked at the shelter, which is a joint project of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association, Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) and HopeSource. The Laundry Center of Ellensburg has also a longtime community partner of the shelter.

Organizers are always looking for volunteers. Volunteer shifts will be 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. for Saturday laundry duty.

They will holding a one-hour training at the Methodist Church on 210 N. Ruby St. Additional training will occur on an as-needed basis throughout the shelter’s operation.

