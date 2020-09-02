In the world before the European settlers, Native Americans relied on oratory to retain important historical facts for the next generation, the creation story, important stories of warriors in battle or the hunt.
The stories were how they held onto what was theirs and telling them over and over was a way to pass along important facts and information. The storytellers were also famous for stories for entertainment in a world centuries before radio, television and internet. The human voice was the connection to the spirit.
CHALLENGING TIMES
In the times that came later, Native Americans are asked to walk in two worlds. One of modern times with all the technical developments, medicine, and changes in both thinking and lifestyle. They also clung to the world of their culture, dance and ways of the People.
All of that is challenging enough, hanging onto the Indian Way in a modern world. But government programs like boarding schools, the Indian Relocation Act of 1956 and closed adoption were an attempt to drive a stake between the modern world and the Indian Ways. But it was not entirely impossible to find your way back home to the culture of your ancestors.
“I never even tried to find my birth parents until I was 50,” Nancy Schnebly said.
WALKNG IN TWO WORLDS
Schnebly, a French Canadian, Lakota, was born in Seattle in March of 1953 and was adopted by Walt and Lucile Bynun at 6 months under a closed adoption. Because the adoption was closed, her adopted parents didn’t have any history or knowledge of her biological parents or family.
She went on to become the assistant to the Chair of the Department of Language, Literacy, and Special Education in the College of Education and Professional Studies. at Central Washington University. But somewhere in the psyche of a little girl that had always known she was adopted, she needed to know where her ancestors came from. Like the salmon whose birthright it is to return home, she went in search.
“I think all adoptees have to be prepared that they might not like what they find,” she said.
The search required closed records, the Washington State Children’s Home and a confidential intermediary, which was a Washington state requirement at the time. She waded through whatever the government could throw in the way to prevent such a connection. But then, one day on a long search, she heard a voice that made the journey worth every step.
FINALLY
“I got a phone call at work and he said, ‘Hello Nancy my daughter, this is your father, Fe’ Fielder,” she said in near whisper. “I was speechless. I got up and shut the door to my office and we talked and talked and talked for three hours.
“It was amazing. I want to say that I felt complete. Up until then, there was always something missing. But there was no animosity. No questions why? It was just peace.”
She attributes the experience to her adoptive parents Walt and Lucile Bynun, who were very good at explaining the adoption very early in her life. She always knew she was adopted, yet she calls Walt and Lucile mom and dad. But still, that voice that she yearned to hear had its place in her heart as a father-daughter connection.
CHEYENNE RIVER
“He told me he grew up on the Cheyenne River Reservation and that my mother was from the Rosebud,” she said. “He served in World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific in the Philippines.
“I wanted to know everything, so I was fine with the way it went. It was an amazing conversation. He grew up with Lakota cultural values and the medicine wheel philosophy. Then he asked me to tell him about myself and my family.
After the initial contact, the pair kept in contact and made plans to meet in person.
“He was supposed to come up to my daughter’s wedding 12 years ago, but he passed away,” Schnebly said. “So, I never met him.”
Schnebly never did find her biological mother Charlotte Lambert.
During her discussions, she discovered her was her great, great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather Francoise Deloria, a Yankton medicine man, helped negotiate the Fort Laramie Treaty. She also learned her great grandfather Baptiste P. Lambert was a native clergy, who along with Luke Walker, Philip Deloria, and Amos Ross, were especially important spiritual leaders around the 1920s.
ANCESTORS
Her great grandfather was ordained in September 1890, she said, the same year Sitting Bull was assassinated and the U.S. government declared that the “Indian Wars” were over.
She has three half-brothers and two half-sisters and numerous relatives on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. As she walks between two worlds, she plans to take a trip to South Dakota one day to visit relatives and complete the journey.
“As an adoptee, you realize who your family is. It is the people who gave you their name, their love of time and effort to teach you. They cared for you when you are sick or struggled with you in the ups and downs of life,” Schnebly said. “They support you — that is family.
“But I hold a special place in my heart for my biological parents and my extended family.”
The Lakota have a phrase that brings it all full circle. Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ, we are related.