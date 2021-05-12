Tracing back the footsteps into the development of Ellensburg is as much a part of tradition as watching affordable housing projects pave the way to a better future.
It all comes full circle for a community with past ties to present lives and the Ellensburg Landmarks and Design Commission, in partnership with the Kittitas County Historical Society, is going to shine a little light on some special projects as part of Historic Preservation Month.
Senior planner Stacey Henderson will be presenting a special slide show to the city council on May 17 in recognition of six selected historic preservation projects around town.
“There are so many wonderful projects we see all the time. The commission and the Kittitas Historical Society wanted to recognize these people and their hard work, hoping recognition like this will bring more public awareness to the historical district,” Henderson said. “People walk by it every day, not really knowing how or when these buildings were built. There’s some really great stuff here.”
Some of that really great stuff includes three residential projects and three commercial building restorations in the Ellensburg historic district.
On the residential side, there’s the William O. Ames house built in 1885. The Charlie Anderson house dates back to 1890. And, the Anne and Fred Redmon house dates back to the turn of the 20th century, first constructed in 1910.
The historical society and Landmarks and Design Commission also will recognize three commercial renovations to properties in the historic downtown. The Geddis Building, on Fourth and Pearl Street, built in 1889; the McCormack Building, 200 E. 4th Ave., built in 1940; and the New York Café Building, 116 W. Third Ave., was built in 1910. All will all receive special recognition for their extensive renovations.
“The residential houses have been recently renovated. One of them was a derelict housing that has been rebuilt and turned into their home. One was an old farm house they renovated not only the house, but the barn in the back that’s now going to be an artist studio,” said Landmarks and Design commissioner Mollie Edson.
“The third one is converted into a boarding house downtown in the historic district. So, this is a huge commitment of time and money for individuals to save the buildings.”
The Redmon house has been completed, including being reroofed, repainted, the interior was refinished. The exterior was repaired, including new siding and exterior features. The windows also were replaced and brought up to standard.
With the Anderson house, contractors preserved the historic decorative windows in the front, repaired, refinished, repainted exterior. They also resided and repainted back of house to help prevent weather damage, as well as refurbished garage in back.
Ames house is nearing completion as contractors are working toward converting it to commercial use. They cleaned the exterior and put in landscaping, replaced doors and windows. There was also a great deal of work on the interior to bring it up to standard.
“This is the first time we’ve granted awards of recognition,” Kittitas Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer said. “To be able to partner with the city is important. It’s quite the honor and great partnership. Our museum focuses on preservation, not only for objects, but the community itself.
“This is just one of the ways we’ve been working with the city of Ellensburg preserving our history.”
It has been a busy spring in the restoration of historic commercial property. Crews completed work on the Geddis Building, cleaning the efflorescence off of brick, replacing belly band along middle of building with historically appropriate replica, repainted cast iron columns to match belly band, and resurfacing and repainting wall along Fourth Street.
The McCormack Building underwent a facelift as well, being re-stuccoed and repainted. The windows were repaired and replaced as appropriate in historically sensitive manner.
The New York Café Building renovated the upper space into four high-end apartments, and is looking for a tenant for the commercial space down below. Construction crews re-stuccoed and refinished exterior repaired and replaced windows, and restored the historic entrance.
“I love the historical buildings. The idea that people took on these projects, particularly in 2020, is important and that’s why we’re recognizing them,” Edson said. “All of these projects add to the vibrancy of the downtown and people notice them as they visit the historical district.”
Maintaining the visible past, while moving forward in the 21st century is a major part of Ellensburg’s future and Historic Preservation Month is as good of time as any to recognize those efforts.