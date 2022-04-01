Words like honor and humility have always been associated with Ellensburg singer/performer Mel Peterson and her musical career.
She’s about to take that step to the next level when she sings the national anthem at T-Mobile Park on Central Washington University Night before the Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals game on April 22.
“It’s going to be a humbling experience and a chance to continue to touch the hearts and souls of people with my music. I’m very thankful to be able to represent Ellensburg and Central Washington University, and be able to sing that song,” said Peterson, who is coming off a First Friday Art Walk performance at the Gard Vinter.
“I was in the concert choir in college in Columbia, South Carolina and we did a lot of A cappella Negro spirituals. By doing that, it taught me to be able to hold my pitch and be able to sing without music. It kind of comes natural to me.”
As she steps to the microphone in front of an excited Seattle Mariners’ home crowd, she said her main focus will be to start the song on the right pitch. The rest comes naturally.
“It’s a song that everybody knows, so the big thing is to not overdo it. Just let your voice work naturally,” she explained. “Whitney Houston did it the best, but a lot of times people try to add a little extra something at certain points and they mess it up.
“Singing the national anthem is a big deal. It’s like I’m representing Central and I’m representing our country, that’s important to me.”
Peterson lost her father David B. Richardson a couple of years ago. He was and still remains a huge influence in her life, and she believes he will somehow be with her on that April night in Seattle.
“He was so proud of me. I feel that energy even now when I sing ‘Summertime.’ I was playing in Chelan one time and during the instrumental part of that song, I told audience a little story about how this song has changed for me,” Peterson said.
“When I look up at the sky, which I’ll be doing that night in Seattle, I’ll be looking up at my dad because I know he’s smiling down at me. I remember his first and last Jazz in the Valley (2019). I thank God that he had the chance to see me perform the gospel show on Sunday morning. He was so proud.”
Wildcat fans can redeem a limited-edition CWU Mariners-themed hat while supplies last by bringing their ticket to Section 339 before the end of the third inning. Proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit CWU’s Northwest Center for Sport.
“It’s going to be a great night. We have a schedule of CWU things to do. It’s a great place to meet your friends and show Wildcats pride,” said Peterson, who plans to wear her CWU hoodie during her performance.
“There will be pre-game activities. The radio station ‘The Burg’ is going to be playing music and you can take pictures with Wellington. It’s going to be a nice night.”
And maybe the best part of all is that Ellensburg’s own is going to sing the national anthem for all of Major League Baseball to hear.