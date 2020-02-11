A local organization which forms part of a crucial social safety net in Central Washington is in the process of making some changes to its organizational structure.
On Jan. 17, Elmview received a notice from Washington State Department of Social and Health Services’ Residential Care Services division that it was being placed in a 90-day provisional certification and stop placement status for their residential program.
Elmview Executive Director Gail Goodwin explained the program must be recertified every two years, and it is currently in the middle of that two-year term. She explained the provisional recertification process can be likened to being on probation.
“What it says is our certification status has been changed from regular to provisional, and that we have 90 days to make the corrections, the changes from the formal documentation,” she said. “At the end of the 90 days, they’ll make a determination. Our goal, of course is that we’ll go back to regular certification.”
Goodwin said official paperwork received from the state outlined a 24-month process where they have been working with Elmview on what are referred to as statements of deficiency, and the state felt like the organization had not made the appropriate changes in that period of time.
Under the statements of deficiency, Goodwin said the state determines an organization is not meeting Washington Administrative Code (WAC) requirements. At that point, the organization is required to furnish a plan of correction within 10 days and then has 45 days to implement the corrections outlined in the plan.
“Then they come back out and check,” she said. “If they were in your house and found something they felt was a violation of WAC, when they come out after the 45 days they may go back to your house, but they will also go to somebody else’s house to make sure that the plan that has been made and the changes that have been made are agency-wide.”
Goodwin said the organization is working on getting a letter out to clients and their guardians explaining the issue.
“Just a brief explanation that says we are working with all of the relevant state agencies, and that we’re fully committed to making the changes that we need to make,” she said. “The short-term changes, and the long-term changes.”
Goodwin explained that the process of getting in line with the state largely involves client care plans implemented by Elmview. These include instruction and support plans and positive behavioral support plans.
“One of the things the state said was the plans aren’t up to date,” she said.
Goodwin said Elmview is working closely with the state’s Developmental Disabilities Administration and Residential Care Services on making sure the plans are current and up to date within the 90-day period.
“Everyone has been very helpful,” she said. “The goal is to get us back on track.”
Goodwin said she has been working with staff members to make them realize that every individual within the organization is important in working towards the solution.
“Everyone’s role is valued and valuable,” she said. “The direct support staff, the community support specialists, they’re the ones that work in people’s homes. They need to have the right tools to do their job. The client support managers need to be helping, making sure that those staff are well-trained and understand the plans. The program coordinators need to make sure that the community support managers understand the plans and are supporting their staff. The behavioral specialists, financial specialists and medical specialists need to be doing their part on the plans and the corrective things we need to do. The administrators and leadership need to be making sure that we are all in line and supporting all of those staff.”
Amidst the work that needs to be done, Goodwin said she understands some employees may feel like they have more on their plate, but she has been emphasizing to them that the organization needs to continue looking forward and working towards a solution to the issues at hand.
“There’s nothing in this 90-day provisional that isn’t fixable,” she said. “Not a darn thing. Everything is fixable.”
Goodwin began her position at Elmview on Jan. 8, and before that worked in Grant County for 30 years as a developmental disabilities coordinator, running a certified residential program identical to the one at Elmview. With her experience in the field, she is optimistic about the future of the organization.
“I am shopping for a house and my family’s moving here,” she said. “I have full confidence that we will get our regular certification back.”