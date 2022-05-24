The steady stream of guys carrying in guitar cases, amps, monitors and various musical equipment came through the door like musicians well versed in early soundcheck and late-night tear-downs.
A bass guitar sat alone, propped up in an empty chair in front of the bandstand that was ready and waiting for what would be an afternoon of music and remembrance of a man that left this world all too soon.
Sunday afternoon at the McIntosh Ranch out on Highway 97 was a day where the local music world paid tribute to Frank Dayton Johnson with the party Frank called for should he leave before everyone else.
“I want a party, I’ll pay for it,” the memorial card on every table read. “Food, drink, music, I want ‘I am what I am,’ by Adrian Belew played really loud at this party, so I can maybe hear it from the other side.”
Where Screaming Trees took it to the next level with national and international exposure, these players were from the roadhouses, the bars and taverns, and the clubs. They had somehow, somewhere crossed paths with Johnson out on the road, and they came back to play one last time in his memory.
Ellensburg High School graduate Richie Blue (Class of 1975), who was inducted into “The Blues Hall of Fame” in 2017, made the trip up from Fresno. Seattle singer/songwriter Ron Bailey came over from the West Side to sit in with The Greasewood City Ramblers.
Johnson, a 1968 Ellensburg High School graduate, had just released a CD called “Bear Songs,” which contained six original songs. He had plans to build a recording studio, and follow the road wherever Phase II of life took him when it ended tragically on a New Mexico highway earlier this year.
“Frank got sober before me, you tend to play a lot better when you’re sober,” said Blue, whose band is one of the top drawing acts on the club and festival circuit all over California, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and Mexico. “I’ve been sober 12 years and he sobered up probably 20 years before that.
“I’ve known Frank a long time. Me, Rob Fraser and Frank had a three-piece. When I moved to Seattle, Frank followed me, and we continued to play together. Today is a musical thing. It’s all about the love of a man and his music.”
Johnson was the go-to bassist, who played with Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs, DiTomaso and British Racing Green. Bands like The Greasewood City Ramblers, The Torpedoes, One Hand Clapping, Scargill, Party Line and Waxy Maxy.
He reached a certain regional notoriety with Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs and played with Ellensburg session guitarist Al Kaatz in DiTomaso. He was also a member of Curtis Moore and the Honest Crooks.
Old School was back in town and the Old Guard came out in force.
‘MUSICAL CIRCLE’
“It’s a great musical circle. I loved working with Frank. He always had a lot of energy,” Bailey recalled. “I formed a band called Annie Rose and the Dirt Boys. We were a country band and got a gig over here in Ellensburg and of course, these guys (Greasewood City Ramblers) were playing, so we met them and hung out.
“Every time we’d come over, I’d end up staying with Frank. It was a different day back then. If I had a gig in Seattle and needed a bass player, I’d call Frank. We did a couple of little tours together. Frank was a big-hearted guy, but you didn’t want to piss him off.”
Chuck Boom drummer Rob Fraser knew Johnson since middle school. They played high school football together, even bucked hay one summer. Johnson graduated from Ellensburg in 1968, Fraser a year later in 1969.
“I think Frank would appreciate this party,” said Fraser, who helped organize and played a set with Chuck Boom. “It’s nice to see everybody here that was popular in the mid-’70s, early ‘80s. The bass in the empty chair is Frank’s.”
The afternoon featured collaborations. Bailey sat in with the Greasewood City Ramblers, along with his long-time guitarist Al Kaatz. Kat Bilyeu joined Richie Blue for a great rendition of Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billy Joe.”
“I’ve known Frank for many years. He played with music with my husband at the time. We drifted apart, but we got in touch again in the past eight years,” Bilyeu said. “I’ve known Richie for about as long as I’ve known Frank.
“There was no soundcheck, no warmup. I just got up there and sang. Jumpin’ Johnnie is here somewhere, he played with Frank, too. I think Frank would have liked this.”
Singer/songwriter Billy Maguire started things off with a stunning rendition of Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready.” Wolfpack drummer Pat Devney jumped in for a song with Richie Blue, the cane organizer Fran Cuhtahlatah leaned on belonged to Wolfpack bassist Keith Wohlford, who also passed just recently.
The Ellensburg music scene came full circle when the local music world gathered to give one of its own a proper send-off on a sunny day out on Highway 97.