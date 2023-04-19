...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Velvetone Studio owner Sam Albright is leasing his building at 607 W. Third Ave. to HopeSource, which will relocate its transportation department into the building.
Velvetone Studio owner Sam Albright has recorded a lot of music over the years, but never had a lot of time to get his own stuff down. He’ll have all the time in the world to do that now.
July 1 marks the end of an era for Velvetone Studio. HopeSource has entered into a lease agreement for the building at 607 W. Third Ave., with an option to buy as it expands its Department of Transportation offices and parking.
The lease begins June 1, retrofitting it for to office space and break rooms with anticipation of moving in on July 1, HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said.
“There will be offices for the office staff, a break room for drivers and a waiting room for passengers. Upstairs there will be a meeting room we can use for other departments in the company as well,” she said. “There is enough property around the building on both sides for us to expand our parking, which we need for our regular staff anyway.”
Albright bought the building at 607 W. Third Ave. in 1983. The two-story concrete building was built around 1913 and progressed into a music mecca right on through into the 21st century.
Velvetone Studios has been at the heart of not just the Ellensburg music scene but was very much a part of the creative flow of music in the Pacific Northwest for the past 40 years.
Local singer/songwriter Billy Maguire recorded “Snake Stew” in 2019. The Killdeer String Band finished up “Wise Fools” in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, but the recording sessions had pretty much dried up over the past several years, prompting Albright to weigh his options.
“You can’t hang onto it forever. I don’t need that building. We established that era, which was awesome. We have all that history there but this move actually feels pretty good,” said Albright, who recorded anything from the psychedelic grunge of the Screaming Trees to the driving punk of Moral Crux to Beat Happening and even did a remix project for Soundgarden.
“(Original engineer) Steve Fisk and I are looking at all the old tapes and I’m going to transfer a bunch of stuff that I did and Fisk did into the computer. The old (analog) tapes are fragile, and we’ll have to use some magic to get them to transfer. But they sound great, so we might do something with them.”
Ellensburg music flourished over that time, whether it was the blues of guitarists Richie Blue or Al Kaatz or the sweet sounds of jazz produced by saxophonists Lenny Price or Bruce Babad. The late Frank Johnson did some work there, as did the drummers, guys like the late Garey Williams, Travis Yost, Rodney Turner, Andrew Cottonwood and Mark Pickerel all pounded out the backbeat in the iconic establishment near the former railway station.
“This the end of an era for Velvetone. I’m taking my audio gear and my good mikes and bringing it all to my home recording studio,” Albright said. “We’re going to have a big yard sale and a big party.
“We’ll have live music to celebrate the end of Velvetone sometime before (HopeSource) moves in.”
He still has all the old masters, so there might be some music available in due time. But like some of the classic venues and studios that captured the sound that made the world go ‘round, Velvetone Studios has reached the end of the road.
“Here I recorded everybody else’s stuff and never had time to do much of my own. Now I’m going to take some time to record my music,” Albright said.