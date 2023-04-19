Support Local Journalism


Velvetone Studio owner Sam Albright has recorded a lot of music over the years, but never had a lot of time to get his own stuff down. He’ll have all the time in the world to do that now.

July 1 marks the end of an era for Velvetone Studio. HopeSource has entered into a lease agreement for the building at 607 W. Third Ave., with an option to buy as it expands its Department of Transportation offices and parking.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com