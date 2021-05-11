It has been over a week since most middle and high school students returned to class five days a week in Ellensburg, and according to the principals of the schools, it has been fantastic.
“I think it’s going great,” Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow said. “Considering the potential disruption that changing things at this point in the year could have, I think it has gone really well and I think that both teachers and students alike have made the necessary adjustments to make positive steps in these last several weeks of school. I think we are off to a good start and look forward to finishing strong.”
Ellensburg School District students at the secondary level (middle and high school) returned in full on May 3, with the exception of juniors and seniors who remained on a hybrid schedule.
The reason for this exception is because many upperclassmen had other commitments such as jobs that made a dramatic change in schedule at this point of the school year a difficult adjustment.
“This schedule allows them to finish the year with the same schedule, finish Running Start, continue to work, and provides them the opportunity to come for extra help on Wednesday’s if they need it,” Snow said. “This schedule is as unique as the school year.”
The district’s original plan was to bring secondary students back on April 26, but after hearing from the community, teachers and students, the school board voted to move the opening date back a week. Snow said this decision provided everyone the time needed to be as ready as possible for the return of all students.
Michelle Bibich, principal at Morgan Middle School, said students were excited to see all of their friends for the first time in over a year. The return of the students has made the school feel as if it’s returning to normal.
“Staff has been positive about the change and have commented about how much more energy is in the classroom,” Bibich said.
Snow said the student response to the decision has been mixed at EHS. While some students are happy to be back and see their friends, others are frustrated by another schedule change, especially one that takes place only six weeks before the end of the school year.
“There were some (students) on both sides,” Snow said. “But I would say, anytime you have more kids working with teachers it’s a benefit.”