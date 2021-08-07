The city of Ellensburg is conducting an environmental checklist for a proposal to construct two cold storage buildings, consisting of about a total of 200,000 square feet of cold storage, on land off Dolarway Road.
According to the state Environmental Protection Act checklist posted on the city’s website, the project applicant is Frank Kirkbride of Lacey, and the buildings would be located on the 1600 block of Dolarway Road.
The project description states:
“The facilities primary use will be to cross dock Eastern Washington sources food stuff and similar goods for short-term cold storage.
“A total of 40 docking bays will be provided to accommodate delivery and export of materials. One site, short-term parking for trailers and a staging area for delivery trucks will be provided.
“The buildings will be efficient, state-of-the-art facilities with an emphasis on automated operations. The facilities are planned to operate with 10 to 12 hour daily work shifts, seven days a week. Warehouse personnel are planned to be 10 individuals per shift. Management staff is anticipated to be six to eight individuals working a standard eight-hour workday, Monday through Friday.”
The proposal calls for the first building to start construction in summer of 2021 and be completed by June 2022. The earliest start of construction for the second building would be summer 2022 with completion in 2023.
The SEPA documents for the project are available on the city of Ellensburg’s Community Development Department webpage. Public comments are being accepted until Aug. 19.
According to the legal notice posted by the city, it expects to issue a mitigated determination of non-significance for the project.