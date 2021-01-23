The coronavirus pandemic has created hurdles for almost all disciplines in life, and environmental science certainly has not been spared in their efforts to provide outreach to the public. A regional nonprofit has found a solution to help educate and enrich outdoor enthusiasts through a virtual format.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement group is hosting a series of virtual lectures on a variety of subjects over the coming months, all of which place a heavy focus on habitat restoration throughout Central Washington. The first installment of the Winter Speakers’ Bureau was held on Jan. 13, with Central Washington University Professor Paul James providing a lecture on the effects of climate change on fish species in the Yakima Basin.
“COVID-19 has led to many challenges in fulfilling our educational goals but also encouraged us to be creative in developing new ways to share the story of salmon in the Yakima Basin,” Mid-Columbia Fisheries Yakima Basin Program Director Rebecca Wassell said of the lecture series. “We are so pleased that we are able to work closely with people so passionate about protecting and preserving the places salmon and other native species call home.”
The lecture series is free to all who are interested, and participants will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts at the end of the lecture. Mid-Columbia Executive Director Margaret Neuman said this is the first year they have held a lecture series in this format.
“We were looking for ways to connect with our communities and our supporters, to educate ourselves and others,” she said. “We have a very large region. We cover five counties and so this is a way we can bring people together from throughout our region which is exciting for us.”
Neuman said the first lecture attracted approximately 40 participants, including a Benton County Commissioner.
“It was a nice mix of people,” she said.
Although members of the scientific community will join in watching the lectures, Neuman said the series is designed to be understandable to all participants, no matter what their level of scientific comprehension may be.
The next lecture on tap will host Tyler Beals from Yakama Nation Fisheries, where he will talk about work being done to recover Pacific Lamprey populations within the region. Neuman said this lecture will be especially interesting to biologists within her organization, as it deals with a rather foreign subject matter.
“We mostly are doing salmon, bull trout and steelhead (restoration work),” she said. “This really will be a learning opportunity for our staff, learning about another cool fish that lives in all of these watersheds.”
After learning about lamprey, participants will have the opportunity to hear a lecture hosted by Wassell of MCF and Ryan DeKnikker of Yakama Nation Fisheries that focuses on collaborative work in progress to restore aquatic habitat in the Teanaway, as well as a separate lecture that talks about restoration work being done in the White Salmon River after a dam removal project. Towards the end of the series, a lecture will reflect on work completed by MCF in 2020 and a look at the year ahead.
Taking time during the lecture series to reflect on both the projects that have been completed and are in progress, Neuman said the ties between the various organizations involved speak to the high level of collaboration that is crucial for the projects to be successful, including the lecture series itself.
“We at Mid-Columbia Fisheries really value our partners, and we value being a partner in these watersheds,” she said. “We are able to get our projects accomplished in large part through partnerships, and the projects that we touch on in the series reflect that.”