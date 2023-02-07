The district is one of fewer than 10 schools chosen for the grant, said Epstein-Solfield, who is the child nutrition director for the district. There were about 70 grant applicants nationwide.
The grant awards the School District $175,000 in training, meals, transportation and travel costs. The district could also receive an additional grant amount up to $35,000, totaling $210,000.
The purpose of the “Get Schools Cooking” grant is to assist school districts in transitioning from “heat and serve” processed foods to meals prepared from scratch.
“The mission of that program really is to get schools back to more of a scratch-food cooking model, where we’re stepping away from all of the added ingredients, the ingredients that people don’t recognize in the food and getting back to simpler recipes,” said Epstein-Solfield.
A new study published last week in the journal eClinicalMedicine found higher associations of heavily processed foods to cancers, according to a CNN report. This latest study was done in the United Kingdom, following more than 197,000 people from 2006 to 2010.
Currently, roughly one in four menu items at ESD are cooked from scratch, with the remainder being “heat and serve” meals.
Epstein-Solfield believes the grant would allow the school district to achieve 50-75% cooked-from-scratch meals within three years.
“It takes a lot of work to develop recipes and menus,” said Epstein-Solfield. “I would say it takes, for one recipe, a minimum of three months to put together from start to finish.”
The end result of the grant will be healthier, less-processed meals. Epstein-Solfield wishes to see a cafeteria with food options that allow students more choice.
“We’re really excited about how this will benefit students,” said Epstein-Solfield. “We want our food to compete with food that students might see in restaurants or grocery stores and delis.”
The School District will use existing staff and unused equipment in the transition.
“We might need to reorganize the staff that we already have in place,” said Epstein-Solfield. “It’s really just a matter of changing people’s mindset, changing their schedules throught the day, working on more planning throughout the week to get things done kind of in small pieces and some re-education around some of the equipment we have.”
The Chef Ann Foundation will assist in the transition, provide staff to oversee what is already in place, recommending improvements and offering support.
District Superintendent Jinger Haberer said in a released statement that school officials are pleased with the grant, the chef and staff.
“Through their hard work, ESD students are already enjoying locally raised meats and produce thanks to a Farm to School grant we received last year,” she said. “We are really excited about our students having even more access to homemade meals made from fresh, local ingredients.”