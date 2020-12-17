Ida Nason Aronica will be the name of the new elementary school in the Ellensburg School District.
The school is currently under construction north of Mount Stuart Elementary School. The new name was passed in a unanimous vote by the Ellensburg School Board during its public meeting Wednesday.
Ida Nason Aronica’s granddaughter, Sia Aronica, currently teaches at Morgan Middle School and was a member of the School Naming Committee which presented this recommendation to the board of directors.
“She always did what needed to be done to get things done, she would see a need and work to resolve it. Within her home, within her community, she was always there. People called upon her for her knowledge and her experience,” Sia Aronica said. “She was very giving. She had this charisma to her in her way of caring that drew people together.”
Ida Nason Aronica was a Native American woman born in 1888 and died 1992. She was born Ida Joseph with the Wenatchee Indians, according to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. According to Nate Bradshaw, representative from the school naming committee, Ida moved to the Kittitas Valley around the age of 8 or 9.
Ida Joseph married John Sohappy Nason around 1905 and had six children. The family was closely tied to the Ellensburg Rodeo, and their children were rodeo royalty.
John Sohappy Nason died in 1937, and later Ida remarried to Tony Aronica, and had a son named Allen Aronica in 1947.
Allen Aronica is the father of Sia, and recorded a video for the Ellensburg School Board before the vote. In the video, Allen Aronica said his family was honored to be recognized.
“Ida was an example to everyone who knew her, and the strength of her character will inspire many classes of children in the school,” he said in the video. “Mom and her family were so much a part of the Kittitas Valley and were helping during the many, many decades that she lived here.”