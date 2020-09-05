Free lunches will be provided to all children aged 0-18, through the Ellensburg School District. This is similar to the lunch program schools were using in the spring, but something they were not expecting this quarter. The change came Aug. 31, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the program would continue for the fall months until Dec. 31.
“Up until that point, they had told us repeatedly that we needed to return to the national school lunch program, which did involve charging students for their meals. Basically, the same meal program we run during a normal school year,” ESD Child Nutrition Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield said.
The current lunch program could still change and might be very different when school starts on Wednesday.
Epstein-Solfield said the USDA announcement was a “shock across the board.” The district had been organizing the payment lunch program and had to reorganize its entire meal plan in less than a week.
“They didn’t actually tell us specifically how that would affect us in Washington until Wednesday,” Epstein-Solfield said.” So, we only had two days to re-plan everything.”
According to Epstein-Solfield, the lunch changes “trickled down” from the USDA announcement to OSPI (Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction) decision based on the announcement and then each district had to make a plan based on the OSPI announcement.
ESD will give out weekly meal packs Wednesdays, providing breakfast and lunch for five days. Epstein-Solfield said the district is giving out weekly packs instead of daily to make it easier for families. She said one pick up a week is simpler than daily pickups.
Lunches can be picked up Wednesdays from 11:30-1 p.m. at Mount Stuart Elementary, Morgan Middle School, Rotary Park, North Alder Street and 18th Avenue and Mill Pond Manor off Tjossem Road and Canyon Road. Lunches will also be served at Morgan Middle School from 4:30-6 p.m.
The plan in place before the USDA announcement required students to pick up daily lunches from their schools. They would also be required to purchase these lunches.
This new plan is free to any child 18 or under in the community.
The food is pre-cooked, and is ready to eat, although Epstein-Solfield recommends families re-heat some of the lunches if possible, either with a microwave or oven. Foods will include burgers, burritos, sandwiches and chicken strips. Milk will also be provided.