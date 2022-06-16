Three students in the Ellensburg School District have decided to make a statement about gun control in the United States after the mass shooting in a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students, and two teachers and wounded 17 others.
The students have held two small protests in front of the Kittitas County Courthouse, holding signs against gun violence.
“There is no way they (guns) are going to be banned, I know that realistically,” said 14-year-old Milo Gonzalez. “But if small-town people just start to protest, I don’t know what it could do, but I am willing to try.”
The students knew they couldn’t do a lot with just the three of them, but they could make a statement. Lauren Worley, a 15-year-old EHS freshman said the best outcome they could have would be to create an impact in Ellensburg and get people talking.
“I think it is important to make sure everyone is aware of gun violence,” Worley said. “I don’t think enough people are educated or know enough about it. Guns are more than just something fun to use.”
In the short time they stood on the street corner, they received a fair amount of support in the form of honks and waves, but also saw harassment from people showing them middle fingers, revving their engines and yelling at them. One motorcyclist turned up the sound of his pro-gun talk radio so it could be heard by the students. However, the students agreed they have been getting more support than hate.
“Most of the time the reaction is positive with honking or just a thumbs up,” said Ashley Callan, a 17-year-old EHS junior. “I hope that people see us and even if they are bothered by us they will still talk about it.”