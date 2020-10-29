The annual surplus sale for the Ellensburg School District is on Friday at the district’s bus garage at 1300 E. Third Ave., between Ellensburg High School and Valley View Elementary.
Normally, this sale is at the end of the school year but was canceled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to ESD purchasing officer Kari Ponchene, the district doesn’t want the surplus to sit through the winter, therefore the sale was rescheduled for this weekend.
A standout item this year are the computers. Ponchene said because the district recently upgraded, there are dozens of computers and monitors for sale. This sale will have a relatively small number of desks compared to other years because many teachers needed them for an at home office during remote learning.
“Mostly it is computers, although there are a few odds and ends. Some tools and filing cabinets, but yeah mostly computers,” Ponchene said.
All the profits from the sale go directly to the district, and it’s usually around $500 to $1,000 total. Ponchene said she doesn’t know how well they are going to do this year because they don’t normally have so many computers, but the pandemic is still going strong.
In order to keep people safe during this pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. The district is letting only 10 people in the sale at a time. Masks are provided to those who do not have their own.
The sale will be active from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. The sale does not hold items, so the entire thing is first come first serve. Ponchene said she hopes a lot of people stop by to help support the school district.