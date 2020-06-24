The Ellensburg School District voted Wednesday night on a plan for bringing students back to school in the fall. The unanimous vote was for a hybrid model, for at least the beginning of school.
This means students will be separated in two groups, an “A” and “B” group. “A” group would come to school Mondays and Thursdays, “B” would have Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday would be a study/online day for teachers.
The board made this decision despite surveys showing parent support for bringing all students back full time. After discussion with Dr. Mark Larson, the board agreed it that model would be too dangerous. The hybrid model is the safest and most effective method of returning to school.
“As much as I would like to students back full-time at the beginning of the year,” Board Member Jennifer Hacket said. “After listening to Dr. Larson, after listening to Jinger (Haberer, ESD superintendent) I just don’t see that as being the most practical solution. I would be very concerned that we bring everyone back at the beginning of the year, we run the risk of having an outbreak very quickly, and then we are shutdown again.”
After schools were closed this past spring due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district went to fully remote learning/online system for instruction.