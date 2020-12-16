The deadline for Ellensburg School District students to change their learning model from fully online to hybrid (or vice versa) has passed, with 280 students across the district requesting a change.
According to Executive Director of Students Services Kelly Kronbauer, most students have elected to change from the fully online program, virtual academy, to the semi-in-person hybrid model.
There will also be some students who requested a change but only under certain circumstances. If these circumstances were not met, the student would get to remain in his/her current learning model. ESD asked families what conditions they would like to transfer under.
For example, someone teaching fully online classes might switch to hybrid classes. A student in that teacher’s online class may want to stay with that teacher, so he/she transfers to hybrid as well. However, if there is no room in the hybrid class or the teacher stays fully online, the student will stay in the fully online learning.
“We really wanted to ask questions and do the best we can to support our families,” Kronbauer said.
All schools in the district are currently working to organize a schedule for when these learning model changes go into effect next semester, which starts Feb. 1. Kronbauer said it is likely high school students will receive their schedules much later than elementary schools. This is because high school has multiple classes for each student, whereas elementary students only have their homeroom class.
“Obviously it’s a complicated process that is going to take a little bit of time and we appreciate their (students and their families) patience,” Kronbauer said. “We really want to do the right thing for as many of our families as we can.”
Over 200 students are likely going to transfer to in-person learning, and only a few dozen will transfer to virtual academy. Kronbaur said the incoming students will not be a problem for following COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing because the district has done the math, and 200 students spread across five schools will not be that large of an increase.
Kronbauer said there is going to be a district meeting today with its union to go over their elementary movement, and will release more information soon after. Kronbauer was unable to give an exact time and date when more information would be released.
“We are going to do our best to try and communicate as early as possible, first of all our staff, our parents and our students,” Kronbauer said. “We want to make sure we can get to our families and let them know whether or not they have been authorized for the changes they requested.”