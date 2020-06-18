When tragedy leaves its mark on a town of any size, the shockwaves linger in the memories of those who live there for generations. Residents of Kittitas County now have a lasting memorial in the form an eternal flame to help them honor Kittitas County Sherriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson and the sacrifice he made in order to protect the safety of his fellow citizens.
The eternal flame and granite memorial stand in front of Kittitas City Hall, mere blocks from the scene of the tragedy. Deputy Thompson died in the line of duty in Kittitas after responding to a traffic stop that evolved into a high-speed chase on March 19, 2019, and the original plan was to unveil the memorial in a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the event. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made the event impossible due to restrictions on gatherings.
Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said the plan is to hold a formal event to mark the creation of the memorial once the county moves further along in the phased reopening plan. In the meantime, he said a consensus was reached to uncover the memorial so that citizens were able to see it until the formal event is able to occur.
“We just kind of decided to do a quiet opening and just set it up,” he said. “Get the memorial put together and up for people passing by.”
MAKING A PLAN A REALITY
Kittitas resident Kylle Schane felt compelled to act after the tragedy. Law enforcement runs in Schane’s blood, as his mother, grandmother and grandfather were police officers. When he was a child, an officer was shot in his hometown.
“I just feel close to the subject because I feel strongly about our law enforcement,” he said.
Schane initially met with Chief Taylor approximately one month after the tragedy and brought up the idea of creating a memorial in Kittitas for Deputy Thompson.
“I basically approached him with the idea of putting up some sort of memorial, eternal flame,” he said. “Something to remember Ryan by, so that our community and our county can basically remember what happened that evening and not forget it ever so that it doesn’t repeat itself.”
Taylor let Schane run with the idea, and the next step was taking it to the Kittitas City Council to gain permission to place the monument in front of city hall. He gained the city’s approval last summer and completed most of the design work for the memorial himself. As the project began to take shape, he reached out to Deputy Thompson’s widow for final approval on the project, which she granted. Throughout the whole process, Schane said he tried to stay as anonymous as possible.
“I’m not looking for any recognition on my own part,” he said.
From there, it was a matter of raising funds to complete the project. Although Schane spent some of his own time and funds during the process, multiple local businesses stepped in to donate their services in kind for the memorial. Schane also organized a golf tournament in Ellensburg last fall that raised approximately $800 for the cause.
Although the tournament was held on short notice, Schane said he was very grateful for those who were able to attend and assist in the fundraising effort, and that the appreciation for local businesses stepping up for the cause was extremely humbling.
“Businesses that came together, they had no problem donating their time, their effort, their energy towards the project because we are such a tight-knit community,” he said. “We were trying to keep it all together to make sure this happened. I’m extremely grateful as an individual, and I feel great about our community wanting to show their support for something like this.”
Chief Taylor said the collective effort represents to him the community’s ability to come together and respond in times of tragedy.
“Everybody understands in this community that it takes a community to survive and to do good things,” he said. “That was very evident with how many people volunteered their time, energy and talents to making this a successful, very solemn and very nice memorial.”