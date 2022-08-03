Support Local Journalism


Crews made progress Tuesday night on the Vantage Highway Fire, and some element of normalcy has been restored to the town of Vantage.

According to a press release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team, the fire has held steady at an estimated 10,500 acres as of Wednesday morning, with approximately 18% of the fire contained. One structure and three outbuildings have been lost, the structure being a cabin in the Scammon Landing area. No injuries have been reported.

