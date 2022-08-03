...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 3
The Vantage Highway Fire seen from the Frenchman Coulee Recreation Area on the Grant County side of the Columbia River Tuesday night.
Crews made progress Tuesday night on the Vantage Highway Fire, and some element of normalcy has been restored to the town of Vantage.
According to a press release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team, the fire has held steady at an estimated 10,500 acres as of Wednesday morning, with approximately 18% of the fire contained. One structure and three outbuildings have been lost, the structure being a cabin in the Scammon Landing area. No injuries have been reported.
Public Information Officer Grace DeBusschere said crews attempted to provide structural protection to the cabin and outbuildings until having to leave the area due to the intensity of the fire. Evening helicopter surveillance confirmed the loss of the structures.
DeBusschere said there isn’t a serious concern about the fire jumping the Columbia River to the Grant County side at this point.
“We always have contingency plans in place,” she said. “Our conversations about our next moves and strategies aren’t focused on the slim possibility of the fire jumping the river. We’re focused on fighting the northwest spread of the fire.”
As part of the state mobilization team, DeBusschere said multiple agencies continue to work the fire, including the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Yakama Nation, U.S. Forest Service, along with fire crews from around the state.
According to the press release, aircraft will continue supporting the fire with water and retardant along the northern boundary of the fire Wednesday morning, beginning with the northeast corner at 8 a.m.
“Crews on the ground will employ a range of tactics, digging line, “cold trailing” (when firefighters touch the border of a burnt-out section of ground with the backs of their hands to assess whether the fire could kick up again in that area), and conducting small burnouts to secure the line,” the release stated. “The focus of these operations is to secure the western flank of the fire.”
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the release said a small slop-over ranging close to 1/10 of an acre in size burned over to the south side of Vantage Highway, the southern boundary of the fire.
“Crews quickly caught the slop-over and today firefighters are continuing mop-up along Vantage Highway,” the Wednesday morning release said. “However, this means that more crews will be working in the area, and the Vantage Highway will remain closed today.”
Vantage Highway remains closed from Parke Creek Road through Recreation Drive except for local traffic. The release said power crews continue to work diligently to replace damaged power poles along the highway, and that the highway will not open Wednesday. A Tuesday night press release stated that all evacuation notices for Vantage have been dropped and that power has been restored to the town.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, due to low humidity, high winds, and elevated temperatures. The release said cooler temperatures in the area are anticipated for Thursday.